Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jeffrey Feasby, 47, Holgate, engineer, and Danielle Reimund, 34, Holgate, paramedic.
Elijah Derringer, 24, Defiance, welder, and Samantha Vanvlerah, 24, Defiance, pallet builder.
Terry Draper Jr., 27, Defiance, mechanic, and Jessica Vold, 27, Defiance, unemployed.
Dustin Lucas, 24, Defiance, construction, and Janelle Bok, 24, Defiance, cashier.
Connor Lucius, 22, Defiance, sales consultant, and Alexandria Queen, 22, Defiance, chiropractic assistant.
Anthony McKenzie, 32, Evansport, security guard, and Breanna Zipfel, 26, Evansport, social worker.
Cory Jones, 36, Hicksville, mechanic, and Kate Chittenden, 28, Hicksville, office manager.
Owen Zeedyk, 22, Mark Center, factory, and Flora Johnsonbaugh, 21, Mark Center, CNC operator.
Steven Baldridge, 23, Defiance, account specialist, and Katelyn Brown, 22, Defiance, multimedia manager.
Joel Elsenbroek II, 27, Waterford, Mich., engineer, and Rachel Long, 26, Waterford, Mich., dental hygienist.
Joseph Hilton, 26, Hicksville, steel dynamics, and Katelyn Haydett, 25, St. Clair Shores, Mich., USDA veterinary service.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
United Insurance Company, Bucyrus, vs. Raymond Haynes, Bryan. Money judgment.
Jill Hubbard, 217 Kettenring Drive, vs. Stephen Hubbard, 217 Kettenring Drive. Divorce.
James Brewer, 630 Squires Ave., and Angela Walters, 1492 Terrawenda Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Christina Govang, 24730 Banner School Road, and James Govang, 24730 Banner School Road. Divorce.
Angela Warner, Hicksville, and Jason Warner, Hicksville.
Barbara Poucher, Sherwood, vs. Allstate Insurance Co., Dallas, Texas. Money judgment.
Journal entries
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jason and Stacie Fulton, Sherwood; unknown spouse of Carla Bauman, Antwerp; unknown spouse of Jason Franks; The Huntington National Bank, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure granted.
Erika Veith, Holgate, vs. Carl Veith III, 28190 Ohio 18. Divorce granted.
Barbara Fischer-Rittner, 425 Williams St., vs. David Rittner, Archbold. Divorce granted.
Lynette Siegel, Sherwood, vs. Kenneth Siegel, Amherst. Divorce granted.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Nathan Holbrook, 1819 Maumee Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. AS, Stow, vs. Jon and Christine Griner, 102 Hill St; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Matthew Rhoades, 28757 Blanchard Road, and Jennifer Rhoades, 15843 Painter Road. Marriage dissolved.
Amber Fowler, Hicksville, and Michael Murphy, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Gerald and Sandra Wagner to Matthew and Ashley McCann, Sec. 15, 5.01 acres split.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jan and Rebecca Schilperoot to Colin White, Canal Block Add., part lot 12, vacated alley.
Heather Gwin to Logan Malone, Crossen and Others Add., part lots 3-4, part lot 4.
Theresa and Bruce Bishop to Alexis Moser et al, Crossen and Others Add., part lot A.
Patti and Thomas Taylor to Alexis Moser et al, Crossen and Others Add., part lot A.
Thomas Schweitzer et al to Alexis Moser et al, Crossen and Others Add., part lot A.
Zachary and Danielle Zachrich to Shelli Cochran, Hill and Myers Add., part lots 25-26.
Estate of Joann Perez to Chad Forbess, Charles Miller's Add., part lot E.
Estate of Aubrey L. LaForce to Roger LaForce et al, Riverside Park Add., lots 2-3.
Louis Sabo to Cheryl Tennyson, Killey Add., part lot 4, lot 5.
Lolita Wagner to Audrey Roth, South Defiance Add., lot 180.
Clinton Investments, LLC to Joseph Tilot, South Defiance Add., lots 281-282.
Thomas and Carol Floyd to Trevor Sipe, Baringer's First Add., lot 22.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Deborah Chapman (dec.) to Robert Chapman, Holgate's First Add. Block 4, part lot 4, lot 3.
Wieseco Real Estate Ltd., to Casey Derrow Properties, LLC, Westwood Add. Extension, lot 1.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Marlene and Adam Baker to Melissa Stafford, Highland Add., lot 28.
Defiance DOHP, LLC, to DG Investments XII, LLC, Knapp and Hays Add., lots 8-18.
Defiance Township —
Christian and Tara Baden to Daniel Hoshock et al, Link's Riverview Allotment Extension, lot 9.
Delaware Township —
Charles Dell et al to Trenton Smith, Sec. 11, 118.799 acres (transfer after split).
Estate of Dana R. Welch to Flora Welch, Sec. 29, 15.9 acres.
Michael Sliter to Joan Durbin, Sec. 31, 1.377 acres.
Hicksville Village —
The Hicksville Bank to Scizzors Salon Ltd., First Auditor Plat, part lots 235-237.
Estate of Janis M. Meyer to Robert Meyer, auditor's plat, part lot 76.
Hicksville Township —
Rohrs Agricultural Holdings, LLC, to Gregory Miller, Sec. 19, 8.192 acres split, 19.906 acres split.
Highland Township —
Lee Randall et al to Lee Randall et al, Sec. 1, 20.785 acres split, 39.58 acres split, 1.53 acres, 20 acres, 10 acres, 20 acres.
Justin and Lizza Lewis to Christopher and Stephany Colwell, Hoffman Wooded Estates, part lot 4, lot 5; Hoffman Wooded Estates in Greenbelt Area, lots 5-7.
Bruce and Hilda Weirauch to Troy and Wendy Tracy, Sec. 27, 8.406 acres.
Mark Township —
Rolland and Gina Wolfrum to Colleen Welker et al, Sec. 33, 38 acres, 15 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
David and Verna Raber to Jeremiah Raber, Sec. 33, 5.172 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Lloyd Steingass to Thomas Jr. and Carol Floyd, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 34.
Audrey Roth to Brady Schafer, Hunter Glen Condos Phase II, unit C-1.
Tiffin Township —
Patricia Snyder to Patricia Snyder, Sec. 2, 11 acres.
Mark and Sandra Kemon to Melinda Reynolds, Sec. 30, 3.386 acres.
Washington Township —
Gene and Melynda Woodring to James Ester, Sec. 12, 2.066 acres.
Roberta Mora and Susan Hoshock to Roberta Mora and Susan Hoshock, trustees, of the Aurel R. Mack Irrevocable Trust; Sec. 22, 74.26 acres, 0.418 acre.
Roberta Mora and Susan Hoshock, successor trustees of the Aurel R. Mack Irrevocable Trust to Colby Hall, Sec. 22, 0.418 acre, 79.165 acres.
Roberta and Susan Hoshock to Roberta Mora and Susan Hoshock, successor trustees of the Aurel R. Mack Irrevocable Trust, Sec. 22, 79.165 acres.
Gerald and Mary Singer, trustees, to Louis Shininger, trustee, et al, Sec. 26, 63.384 acres split.
Gerald and Mary Singer, trustees, to Edward and Dorothy Singer, Sec. 26, 67.556 acres split.
Ney Village —
Dwight and Kathy Bergman to Shawn Osborne, Hanna's First Add., lot 4.
