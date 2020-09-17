Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Clarence Bigger III, 28, Hicksville, sales, and Tymber Hug, 24, Hicksville, phlebotomist.
Kyle Anderson, 30, Hicksville, truck driver, and Mariah Stevenson, 27, Hicksville, teacher's aide.
Jonathan McCord, 42, Defiance, investigation, and Heather Krouse, 46, Defiance, store manager.
Morgan Peffley, 45, Defiance, lab tech, and Kelly Croy, 49, Defiance, manager.
Kyle Pollock, 34, Defiance, driver, and Nicole Mayes, 29, Defiance, dispatcher.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Hector Lopez-Damian, Hicksville, vs. Milagro Gonzalez-Amador, 1001 Riverside Ave. Divorce.
Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. John Fish, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Junior Dockery, 20975 Buckskin Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Stacie Price, 19626 Cromley Road, vs. Jayme Price, 19626 Cromley Road. Marriage dissolved.
Foursight Capital, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Eric Brown, 14537 Power Dam Road; and Jeremy Tressler, Continental. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Thomas Powell, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Aaron Powell, 2193 Hawthorne Drive. Defendant shall cease and desist storing items at plaintiff's property.
Sandra Mocherman, Ney, vs. Scott Mocherman, Bryan. Divorce granted.
Eric Rosebrook, 685 Deerwood Drive, and Kerry Rosebrook, 685 Deerwood Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Erin Sanchez, 01966 Christy Road, and Daniel Sanchez, 1003 Frank St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Amy Scheirer, 15198 Fullmer Road, and Brandon Scheirer, 15198 Fullmer Road. Marriage dissolved.
Haley Murcko, 07292 Ohio 15, and Joseph Murcko, 1470 Candlewood Court. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers —
Defiance Ward 1 —
William and Holly Wendling to Jessie Hughes, Charles Miller's Add., part lot F.
Kyle Cooper to Defiance Realty, LLC, Riverside Park Add., lot 10.
PB & J Homes to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Holgate's Third Add., lot 32.
James Ort (dec.) to Geraldine Ort et al, Killey Add., north part lot 4.
Geraldine Ort (dec.) to Sandra Grunberg et al, Killey Add., north part lot 4.
Craig Shinabery et al to Ronald Shinabery et al, Anthony Wayne, lot 46.
Estate of Kathryn Dicke to Dale Dicke, Koerber Add., part lot 18.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Marjorie Vanderpool et al to Samuel Alvarado Jr., et al, Pleasant Home Add., lot 32.
Christoper and Vanessa Ridley to The Ridley Company, LLC, Colby, Lindenberg & Deatrick's Add., lot 15.
Defiance Ward 3 —
PB & J Homes to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 10.
Sycamore Beach Properties, LLC, to Davenport Properties, LLC, Southworth's Add., part lot 2.
Defiance Ward 4 —
PB & J Homes to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Highland Add., lot 15; Auditor's Plat east of Auglaize, part lot 15, unplatted lot 3.
Nut Treet Properties, LLC, to Hopson Property Management, LLC, East View Add., lots 249-251.
Jay and Charlene Hanenkratt to Vittoria Johnson, Valley View Add., lot 8.
Horace Ellison Jr. (dec.) to Mary Ellison, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 47.
Mary Ellison to Lana Ellison, et al, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 47.
McCann Propeties to McCann Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 36, 0.69 acre, 5.363 acres.
Defiance Township —
Timothy Ankney to Morghin and Timothy Walters, Sec. 6, 3.444 acres split.
David Mekus et al to Joseph and Kathryn Webb, Sec. 7, 64.89 acres, 10 acres.
Lester and Sara Schaffer to Marlene Baker, Sec. 8, 1.5 acres, 0.45 acre.
Mildred Behlke, trustee, to Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, Sec. 36, 5.731 acres, 54.269 acres, 32 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 36, 5.731 acres, 54.269 acres, 32 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Craig Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 36, 54.269 acres, 32 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Curtis Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 36, 54.269 acres, 32 acres.
Delaware Township —
Kathryn McCullough et al to David and Connie Clinker, Sec. 3, 39.5 acres, 39.7 acres.
Farmer Township —
Madonna Brenner (dec.) to Linda Hertel et al, Sec. 15, 80 acres.
Farmer Center Equipment Co. Inc., to Innovative Ag Management, LLC, Sec. 22, 1.2 acres split, 8 acres.
Farmer Equipment Center Co. Inc., to Farmer Center Equipment Company Inc., Sec. 22, 1.175 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Lynn Blalock (dec.) to Pamela Bailey et al, auditor's plat, part lot 332, part lot 332, part lots 111 and 111 1/2, 4.241 acres.
Calvin Worden and Kevin Eitniear, co-executors of the Estate of Wendolyn Pryor (dec.) to North 49 Properties, LLC, Shoe Factory Add., part lot A, part lot A.
Headley Enterprises, Inc., to Matthew Rhodes, auditor's plat, part lot 41.
Margaret Adkins to Marie Clark, auditor's plat, part lot 40, lot 283.
Calvin Worden and Kevin Eitniear, co-executors of the Estate of Wendolyn Pryor (dec.) to PDM Rentals, LLC, original plat, part lots 167 1/2, 168 1/2, 169-174.
Hicksville Township —
Henry Miller (dec.) to Marabeth Miller, Sec. 2, 1 acre, 2.265 acres.
Estate of Henry Miller Jr. to Marabeth Miller, Sec. 2, 67.157 acres.
Stacy Lemper et al to Robert and Vicki Evans, Sec. 17, 1.002 acres.
Margaret Adkins to Marie Clark, Sec. 31, 20 acres, 60 acres.
Highland Township —
David Stecher and Brittany Beaverson to Michael VanDusen et al, Sec. 11, 1.544 acres.
Mark Township —
Wendy Wyse to Tobie Schmucker Jr., Sec. 5, 2 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Dale Krill (dec.) to Sandra Thiel et al, Sec. 11, 3 acres,
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Elowene Finzer (dec.) to Barry Finzer et al, Sec. 25, 75 acres.
Noble Township —
Dale and Teresa Appel to Patricia Etherton-Appel, Sec. 20, 6 acres.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Angie Rodriguez to Ruben Perez Jr., Enterprise Add., Block 2, part lots 11-12, lots 13, 15.
Defiance City-Ayersville/ALSD —
Mildred Behlke, trustee, to Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, Sec. 31, 31.227 acres,
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Craig Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 31, 31.227 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Curtis Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 31, 31.227 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 31, 31.227 acres.
North Richland Township —
Riverview Memory Gardens Inc., to Mark Speiser and Tricia Sanford-Speiser, Sec. 23, 0.166 acre split, 0.42 acre, 1.135 acres, 0.337 acre split.
Riverview Memory Gardens, Inc. to Riverview Memory Gardens, Inc., Sec. 23, split, 15.692 acres, 27.773 acres, 2.15 acres.
South Richland Township —
Mildred Behlke, trustee, to Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, Sec. 31, 66.31 acres, 68.31 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Craig Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 31, 66.31 acres, 68.31 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Curtis Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 31, 66.31 acres, 68.31 acres.
Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, to Jeffrey Behlke, trustee, fbo Jeffrey S. Behlke, Sec. 31, 66.31 acres, 68.31 acres.
