Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Nathan Jones, 38, Adrian, Mich., laborer, and Brittany Carpenter, 29, Defiance, banking.
William Tackett Jr., 53, Defiance, laborer, and Madison Abston, 31, Defiance, unemployed.
Jordan Osborn, 35, Defiance, commercial driver, and Sarah Winzeler, 27, Defiance, route driver.
David Starr, 42, Defiance, merchandiser, and Kathelyn Kilgore, 26, Defiance, teller.
Brandon Unverferth, 32, Defiance, egg gatherer, and Cassandra Engler, 30, Defiance, assembly worker.
Ryan Mack, 40, Evansport, factory, and Suzanna Campbell, 38, Evansport, custodial.
Kenneth Dougal, 24, Hicksville, self proprietor, and Arielle Roquet, 28, Hicksville, quality inspector.
Hayden Doehrmann, 28, Bryan, marking specialist, and Kathryn Weber, 29, Defiance, payroll analyst.
Brett Dietrich, 24, Ney, engineer, and Anna Doctor, 25, Paulding, secretary/landscaper.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kevin Durham, 1432 Deerfoot Drive, and Natasha Durham, 1602 S. Jackson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Emil Mack, 705 Washington Ave., and Josiah Mack, Bowling Green. Dissolution of marriage.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Raymond Johnson (dec.), Colonial Heights, Va.; unknown successors of Raymond Johnson, Colonial Heights, Va.; Herbert Johnson (dec.), Hicksville; unknown successors of Herbert Johnson; Glen Johnson, Cecil; James Johnson, address unknown; Wayne Johnson, Sherwood; and Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Rhandi Kauwe-Abner, 700 Ralston Ave., vs. Jeffrey Abner Jr., 109 Main St. Divorce.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Stephen Runk, 17762 Ohio 18. Money judgment.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Kevin Ordway, 07724 Stever Road. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Mark and Amy Haver to City of Defiance, original plat, part lots 97-98, vacated street.
William Richey (dec.), trustee, to Bruce Richey, successor trustee, Tecumseh Add., lot 5.
Callan Family Investors, LLC, to Tri-Mac Enterprises, LLC, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 52.
Defiance Ward 3 —
John Tanner IV to Greta Shock, Fales and Adams Add., lots 26, 31.
Kathy Auch (dec.) to James Auch, Fales and Adams Add., lot 37.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Lawrence Hengesbach et al to Noah Spencer, Bronson's Add., lot 72.
Richard Gamby III to Jason Leonard, Auditor's Plat East of Auglaize, part lot 11, part lot 11.
John Long (dec.) to Cynthia Long, Ottawa Terrace Add., lot 36.
Delaware Township —
Gage Snider and JoAnne Powers to Harley Miner, Sec. 35, 1.863 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Mary Bowman to Vince Kline Sr., auditor's plat, part lot 47, part lot 47, part lots 55, 62.
Farmer Township —
Cameron and Amber Tiell to Nathaniel and Heather Hardman, Sec. 2, 3.122 acres.
Mark Township —
Eilmer Brinck (dec.) to Paul Brinck et al, Sec. 19, 40 acres; Sec. 30, 40 acres.
Noble Township —
William Flanary to Diana Flanary, Sec. 1, 2.144 acres.
Dustin and Keilah Gray to James and Maryann Riebe, Christi-Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 23.
Alicia Little to Alicia and Dustin Little, Christi-Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 96.
Norman and Janis Hiler to Connie Nickells et al, Sec. 17, 1.5 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Dale and Candy Sulser to Timothy and Amede Lucas, Sec. 35, 2.882 acres.
Washington Township —
Alan and J. Sue Bowers to Justin and Ashley Garza, Sec. 22, 2.168 acres.
Calvin Tipton to Jessica Imber, Sec. 29, 11.865 acres.
