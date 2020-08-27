Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Noah Tracy, 19, Defiance, small business owner, and Izabel Kellermyer, 18, Defiance, barista.
Austin Wendt, 22, Butler, Ind., DMC operator, and Kimberly Puckett, 20, Butler, Ind., emergency department assistant.
Tyler Dunlap, 25, Defiance, cable technician, and Amanda Fooce, 25, Defiance, unemployed.
Jencel Rodriguez Cruz, 26, Defiance, soil conservationist, and Reyes Simpson, 24, Defiance, food cashier.
Michel Farrell, 30, Defiance, forklift operator, and Emily Branham, 27, Defiance, cashier.
Ryan Soukup, 36, Defiance, millwright, and Angela Miller, 49, Defiance, business owner.
Charles Harris III, 25, Defiance, concrete laborer, and Tabitha Kent, 24, Defiance, unemployed.
Kody Grant, 28, Hicksville, sheet metal worker, and Kayla Hall, 26, Hicksville, unemployed.
Ryan Beightol, 36, Nashville, Tenn., hotelier, and Amanda Furnas, 36, Nashville, Tenn., assistant director of finance.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Nikole Stolz, Hicksville, vs. Adam Stolz, Wolcottville, Ind. Divorce.
Patricia Hinojosa, Evansport, and Victor Hinojosa, Evansport. Dissolution of marriage.
Chad and Ashley Hire, trustees of the Chad Hire Trust, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, vs. LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C.; Larry McCoy, Defiance; and State of Ohio, Columbus. Complaint to quiet title.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Debbie Stoepfel, 313 Northfield Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Barbara Jamison, 07400 Christy Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Kim Roehl, Ney, vs. David Roehl, Cecil. Divorce granted.
Richard Justice Jr., Hicksville, vs. Danielle Justice, Defiance. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Linda and Dennis Peckinpaugh to James and Phyllis Knape et al, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Karen and John Steele to James and Phyllis Knape et al, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Clifford and Lori Knape to James and Phyllis Knape et al, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Linda Peckinpaugh, successor trustee, to James and Phyllis Knape et al, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Brenda Wagner to Melissa Wagner, trustee, et al, Sec. 15, 40 acres, 40 acres; Sec. 21, 1 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Carmine and Vincenza Tremante to Joshua and Amanda Knipp, Bouton and Others Add. Block 4, part lot 2.
U.S. National Bank Association, as trustee, to H. Nam, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 139; Canal Block Add., part lot 20.
Eric and Megan Fischer to Sergio Rodriguez, Latty's Grove First Add., lot 4.
Elizabeth Deming to Rolland Deming, Krotz's Add., part lot 26, lot 27.
Jeffery Batt, executor of the Estate of Betty Batt, to Kelsey Hernandez, Baringer's Third Add., lot 39.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Kevin and Cynthia Bell to Matthew Kern, trustee, Holgate's First Add. Block 1, lot 7.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kenneth Armstrong (dec.) to Kenneth Armstrong, fractions as lots north of the Maumee River, part lot 12; Carter and Others Add., part lot 149, lot 9.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jose Trevino (dec.) to Thelma Trevino, Greenler's Add., lots 76-77.
Renee Herrera to Linda Ganger, Powell View Heights Add., lot 88.
Thomas Kinder to Janis Kinder, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 16.
Janis Kinder to Thomas Kinder Jr. et al, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 16.
Hannah Martin to Miranda Flory, Sherwood Forest Sub. First Add., lot 150.
Paula Shock to Edward Bennett, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estates Phase II, lot 48.
Gregory Murphy et al to Jacqueline Kelly, Pine Ridge Sub. Phases 1 and 2, lot 6.
Defiance Township —
Angela and James Brewer to JoAnn Hauser, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 8.
Megan Hahn et al to Jonathan and Gertrude Hahn, Sec. 17, 0.436 acre, 0.969 acre; Webb's River View Add., lot 11.
John and Susan Mull to Bryan Foltz, Sec. 32, 2.58 acres.
Delaware Township —
Lyle and Joyce Smith to Rick Speiser, Sec. 15, 34.839 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Dolores Bassett (dec.) to Chad Bassett et al, Northside Condos, unit 358.
GCS Enterprises Ltd., to 54 Thebrew Co., 0.528 acre, part lot 132.
Highland Township —
William and Stephanie Meyer to William and Stephanie Meyer, trustees, Sec. 8, 1.62 acres.
Barbara Rittenhouse to Karen Degler, trustee, Sec. 29, 3.164 acres.
Mark Township —
Maria Karacson, trustee, to John and Amy Karacson, Sec. 7, 4.213 acres split.
Betty Evans to Potter Land Company, LLC, Sec. 35, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Margo Brown, et al, to Jeffery and Carol Taylor, Wemor Park Add., lot 6.
North West Ohio Development Company, LLC, to Randall Mekus et al, co-trustees, Stonegate Condos III, unit 204.
Noble Township —
Sarah Gamby to Sean Wyse, Suburban Oaks Sub., lot 1.
Katthew and Kayla Keber to Katherine Grau, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 269.
Rebecca Williams to Anthony and Berenice Sutphen, Sec. 15, 1.482 acres.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Diann and William Brown, trustees, to Leslee Bird, Second Add. to Kettenring Hills Sub., lot 19.
North Richland Township —
William and Beverly Miller to Vicki Noirot et al, 2.14 acres, part lot 3.
South Richland Township —
Scott Seigman to Scott and Karen Seigman, Sec. 33, 1.507 acres.
Washington Township —
Ross Boland to Kenneth Boland, Sec. 32, 56.726 acres.
