Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Sheri Miler, 166 Cleveland Ave., and Charles Miler Jr., 1605 E. Second St. Dissolution of marriage.
Chad Foreman, 24546 Bowman Road, and Jennifer Foreman, 24546 Bowman Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Melinda Oliver, Tucson, Ariz.; and Thomas Schafer, Tucson, Ariz., vs. Teresa Heller, 22540 Bowman Road; and John Schafer, Tucson, Ariz. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Vernon and Lillian Wachtman, Toledo, vs. Monsanto Company, Columbus. Notice of Monsanto Company filing notice of removal to district court.
Robin Brown, 21375 Scott Road, vs. Eric Harper, 27706 Nagel Road. Domestic violence civil protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Magali Davila, 747 Village Lane. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Ronald Benecke to Michael and Mary Benecke, trustees, Sec. 3. 10 acres.
Alfred Jr. and Mary Bruns to Timothy and Sandra Huston, Sec. 25, 2.769 acres, 0.373 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Zoe Tracy to Cassidy Nalepa, Auditor's Plat of lots between the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 63.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Linda Miller to Qun Huang et al, Carter and Others Add., lot 57.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Mars Construction to Richard Russell, East View Add., lots 29-30.
Defiance Township —
Thomas and Teresa Chenhalls to Angie and Eric Bowers, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 18.
Anita Kime to Owen Leever, Sec. 17, east part of the northwest 1/4.
Delaware Township —
Cynthia Bielke et al to William and Holly Wendling, Sec. 21, 24.768 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Helen Coombs to Roy Caryer et al, Highland Add., lots 7-8.
Spartacus Properties, LLC, fka McGill & Karlstadt Properties,LLC, to Justin Kuhn, Sherwood Crossing Phase 1, part lot 5, part lot 5, lot 6.
Farmer Township —
Arnold and Nancy Brown to Tabetha Smith et al, Sec. 14, 56.946 acres, 2.951 acres.
Janice Cottrell et al to Travis Wiles, Sec. 15, 1.517 acres.
Janice Cottrell et al to Richard and Kathy Bruce, Sec. 22, 0.096 acre, 1.437 acres.
Arnold and Nancy Brown to Tabetha Smith et al, Sec. 22, 80 acres.
Highland Township —
Sheila Fields to Sheila Fields et al, Sec. 7, 5.002 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Donna and Richard Missler to Jennifer Radabaugh, Sec. 3, 2.73 acres.
Frank D. Cape Family Enterprise, PLL, aka Frank L. Cape Family Enterprises, LLP to Frank D. Cape Family Enterprise, PLL, Sec. 4, 0.83 acre; Sec. 5, 23.088 acres; Sec. 6, 62.6 acres; Sec. 18, 3.258 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Jason Schooley to Michael and Randi Sliter, Sec. 26, 5.083 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Shannon Stockman et al, Wooded Acres Estates Phase 1, lot 21.
Noble Township-NELSD —
City of Defiance to William Stevens, Sec. 15, 0.45 acre.
Estate of Richard E. Gray to Marilyn Gowins, Noble Estates Sub., Phase 1, lot 1.
Max Meek Jr. and Timothy Meek, co-executors of Margaret Meek, to James and Angelica Deming, Noble Estates Sub., Phase 3, lot 44.
Douglas Kennedy to Brandan Polce, Sec. 18, 20.288 acres.
Clifford and Amy Mast to Dustin and Keilah Gray, Sec. 21, 8.226 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Cheryl Garver to Gun Huang et al, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 36.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Joseph and Sue Messerman, trustees, to Molly Brinkman, Kettenring Hills Condos, unit 790, building A.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Mid American Investments LLC to Scott Seigman, Sec. 33, 1.507 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Charles Hitt to Michael Culler, Sec. 1, 1 acre.
Eugene and Wanda Schultz to Aaron Wright, Sec. 15, 67.648 acres.
Washington Township —
Nancy Brown (dec.), trustee, to Natalie Zachrich, successor trustee, Sec.23, 80 acres.
