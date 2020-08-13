Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Douglas Grime, 51, Defiance, saw operator, and Sarah Tengler, 28, Bradford, Ontario, travel agent.
Jacob Bostelman, 23, Defiance, mechanic, and Tiffany Higgins, 24, Defiance, postal clerk.
Ross Barry, 32, Valdez, Alaska, construction, and Alexandra Dudley, 27, Defiance, engineer.
Jason Unger, 34, Defiance, supervisor, and Diana Lawhorn, 34, Defiance, general laborer.
Cody Branham, 29, Defiance, supervisor, and Alyssa Urban, 23, Defiance, registered nurse.
Adam Bates, 27, Defiance, salesman, and Shannan Zipfel, 26, Defiance, dental assistant.
Robert Garza Jr., 46, Defiance, electrician, and Andrea Alafa, 43, Defiance, production worker.
Thomas Cheek, 28, Defiance, welder, and Elizabeth Roggie, 23, Defiance, fast food.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Glenda Sanchez, c/o Jeffrey Horvath, guardian, 306 Clinton St.; and unknown spouse, if any, of Glenda Sanchez, Edgerton. Foreclosure.
Matthew Rhoades, 28757 Blanchard Road, and Jennifer Rhoades, 15843 Painter Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Renee Steinmetz, 1001 Washington Ave., vs. Harold Steinmetz, Bryan. Divorce.
Rosston Becker, 408 W. High St.,vs. Sara Becker, 433 Nicholas St. Divorce.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. John and Christine Griner, 102 Hill St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Joshua Hubbell, Hicksville, and Heather Hubbell, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Todd Fry, 1717 Wildwood Ave., and Jennifer Fry, 1717 Wildwood Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Haley Murcko, 07292 Ohio 15, and Joseph Murcko, 1470 Candlewood Court. Dissolution of marriage.
Bruce Guilford, Hicksville, vs. Wendy Wyse, Archbold. Money judgment.
Amber Fowler, Hicksville, and Michael Murphy, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
The Toledo Edison Co., Akron, vs. Dayton Freight Lines Inc., Dayton; and Time Warner Cable (Spectrum), St. Louis, Mo. Money judgment.
John Brown, Hicksville, vs. Joe Barker, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Robin Brown, 21375 Scott Road, vs. Eric Harper, 27706 Nagel Road. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Journal entries
Tina Peio, 1483 S. Jackson Ave., vs. Lauren and Macin Rigg, 706 Kentner St.; and Brandi Barker, Sherwood. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Robyn Cooper, 930 1/2 Wilhelm St., vs. Zachary Cooper, 23891 Biderwell Road. Divorce granted.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., a trustee for Argent Securities Inc., Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. the unknown heirs at law devisee, etc. of Sally Fuller (dec.); unknown spouse, if any, of Sally Fuller, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Chelsea Canonico, Defiance, vs. Erik James, Hicksville. Case dismissed.
Dan Eicher, Hicksville, and Jeffery Panico, Hicksville, vs. Michael and Angela Hart, Mark Center; Defiance County treasurer; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Shelli Cochran, 1333 Heatherdowns Drive, vs. Menards, 08845 Ohio 66. Case removed to U.S. District Court.
Kable Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave., vs. Erin Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Joyce Rosebrock, trustee, to Keith Schroeder, Sec 11, 1.927 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Wayne McCoy et al to James Young et al, South Defiance Add., part lot 222.
Brian Fedderke et al to Elizabeth Deming, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 56.
Linda Forbess (dec.) to Daniel Forbess, Baringer's Third Add., lot 30.
Thomas Plummer Jr. to Whitney Rodriguez, Hoffman's First Add., lot 15.
Defiance Ward 4 —
KTK Properties, LLC, to Defiance Area Youth for Christ Inc., Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 2.
Lamar Advertising of Youngstown Inc. to City of Defiance, auditor's plat of Ottawa Terrace, lots 66-68.
Defiance Township —
Gary Stork (dec.) to Peggy Stork, Sec. 15, 1.674 acres.
Delaware Township —
Beth Meyer, nka Beth Bechtol, and Earl Bechtol to Beth and Earl Bechtol, Sec. 13, 2.142 acres.
Brent Schlegel to Thomas Whitney and Angela Kincheloe, Sec. 34, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Jacob Gilts to Patrick Joyce, auditor's plat and part of vacated Elm Street, lot 56.
Sherwood DOHP, LLC, to Flatland Real Estate, LLC, Sec. 17, 1.875 acres.
Farmer Township —
VDM Investments, LLC, to Gray Stone Holdings, Ltd., Farmer Center, lots 29, 30A.
Hicksville Village —
James and Carolyn Miglin to Scott Miglin, et al, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 4.
Highland Township —
James and Charlene Lockhart to Jodee Killgallon, Third Add. to Slusser's Home Add., lots 31, 33.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD
Daniel Jr. and Emilee Strezinki to Zachary Stork, Sec. 4, 3.685 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Dawn Greer to Treg and Janelle Lymanstall, Wooded Acres Estates Phase 1, lot 15.
William and Stephanie Meyer, trustees, to Timothy and Deborah Ryan, Wooded Acres Estates Plat 2, lot 17.
William and Patricia Rose to Jared and Ellen Erickson, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 45.
Jesse Santos to Jesse and Kathleen Santos, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 32.
Nathan Wiseman to Arlee Armstrong, University Heights, lot 11.
Noble Township —
William and Deborah Cheek to Nathan and Krista Wiseman, Sec. 4, 3.87 acres, 9.509 acres.
Frank and Judy Jeffery to Christopher and Tamara Begin, Christi Meadows Sub., Phase 1, lot 52.
William Grau (dec.) to Katherine Grau, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 268.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Farzade of Toledo Inc. to S&G Real Estate, LLC, Sec. 19, part southeast 1/4, part southeast 1/4; Riverview Add., west part lot 3.
Kelly Seinkner and Gamaliel Arce to Kelly and Gamaliel Arce, Sec. 33, 0.4 acre, 0.14 acre.
