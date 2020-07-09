Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Alan Mansfield, 42, Defiance, self-employed, and Wendy Chapman, 39, Defiance, general laborer.
Dalton Morris, 19, Defiance, weatherization, and Maria Estrada, 20, pediatric dental assistant.
Jordan Vetomskie, 29, Defiance, police officer, and Kasandra Parker, 26, Defiance, medical assistant.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Vernon and Lillian Wachtman, Toledo, vs. Monsanto Company, Columbus. Product liability.
James Brandt, 613 Washington Ave., and Julie Brandt, 613 Washington Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Vickie Eckenrode, 24880 County Road 10, vs. Gary Eckenrode, Akron. Divorce.
Journal entries
Gary Eitniear, 1458 Terrawenda Drive, vs. Carol Eitniear, Antwerp. Divorce granted.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Robert Bailey, Sherwood. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Nathan Martinez, Paulding, vs. Diana Chairez, 202 Southworth St. Case dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Laura Schroeder (dec.) to Joyce Rosebrock et al, Sec. 11, 1.927 acres.
Joyce Rosebrock, trustee, to Keith Schroeder, Sec. 11, 1.927 acres.
David Meyer (dec.) to Christine Meyer, Sec. 15, 1 acre, 5.95 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Janelle Kunesh, nka Janelle and Richard Duma Jr., to Richard and Janelle Duma, Block 8, Bouton and Others Add., lot 1.
Kimberly Bergman to Edward and Karen Gilmore, Holgate's Second Add., Block 1, part lot 12.
David Wagner to Lolita Wagner, South Defiance Add., lot 180.
Thomas and Laura Newcomb to Carpy's B&D, LLC, Koerber Add., part lot 12.
AAT Real Estate, LLC, to James and Natalie Fisher, Hoffman's First Add., lot 79.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kyle and Angeline Brown to T3 Properties, LLC, North of Maumee, part lot 182.
Tyrus and Christine Guilliam to Kent and Carrie Stamm, River Side Heights, part lots 29-30.
Defiance Township —
Fifth Third Bank to Eric Bilyew, Houcks River View Sub., lot 18.
Hicksville Village —
Timothy and Erin Carter to Michael Troyer et al, Edgerton's Third Add., lot 23.
Hicksville Township —
Lisa Denning to Lisa and Mark Denning, Sec. 14, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Clifford and Marissa King to Shonda King, Ayers-Acres Sub., lot 5.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Brittany Wolfrum to James Anderson, Riverdale Heights, lot 123.
Noble Township-Defiance City —
Carl and Lavonna Kruse to Joshua and Julie Houck, Valleycreek Sub., lot 49.
Noble Township —
Carolyn Davis to Michael Baker, Christi Meadows Sub., lot 126.
Drew and Cassandra Waltmire to Andrea and Michael Kaykosh, replat of Clayfield Add., lot J.
Defiance City NELSD —
William Brownson (dec.) to Myrtle Brownson, Kettenring Hills, lot 17.
Myrtle Brownson to Ryan and Rachelle Kuhn, Kettenring Hills, lot 17.
Washington Township —
Kim Berry to Sarah and Aaron Pelland, Sec. 2, 4.925 acres, 3.61 acres.
Derek and Jill Kline to Dallas Royer, Hartzog's Allotment, lot 21.
Ney Village —
Gary Morman et al to Mark Carder et al, Batt's Add. Sub. 1, lots A, B, C, E, F, J.
