Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Graham Fleming, 37, Hicksville, technician, and Jenna Kinn, 27, Hicksville, occupational therapist.
Logan Hasch, 21, Defiance, welder, and Kylar Sherry, 20,Defiance, activities assistant.
Andrew Drewes, 30, Defiance, trucking safety, and Megan Vogelsong, 28, Defiance, physical therapist.
Drew Conley, 23, Defiance, network engineer, and Maddison Bartley, 24, Continental, daycare teacher.
Michael Scranton, 61, Hicksville, maintenance, and Antoinette Stafford, 41, Hicksville, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Clark Retcher, 204 Westfield Ave., and Kassidy Retcher, Greenville, S.C. Dissolution of marriage.
Douglas Blade, Hicksville, vs. Carol Blade, Oregon. Divorce.
Jamie Justice, Sherwood, and Mose Justice, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Carlos and Laura Lowe, Wauseon, vs. General Motors, Columbus. Money judgment.
Samantha Elswick, 806 Holgate Ave., vs. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Columbus. Notice of appeal.
Progressive Speciality Insurance Co., Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Erika Lopez, Fayette. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Erika Caulder, Oakwood, vs. Robert Caulder III, Harrisonburg, Va. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Estrella Rodriguez, Brownfield, Texas, vs. Alan Rodriguez, 1640 Fairlawn St. Divorce granted.
Shawn Wilde, 664 Holgate Ave., vs. Claudia Marmol, 664 Holgate Ave. Divorce granted.
Jennifer Howe, 1602 South Jackson Ave., vs. Rite Aid Corporation, Wilmington, Del.; Rite Aid of Ohio Inc., Columbus; Heather Krouse, 976 Standley Road; John Doe 1; John Doe 2. Case dismissed with prejudiced.
Trina Wyse, Stryker, and Samuel Wyse, Ridgeville Corners. Marriage dissolved.
Angela Gipple, Hicksville, and Donald Gipple, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Ecco Qaimari, 314 Highland St., and Emad Qaimari, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Connie Seimet, 403 W. High St., and Neil Seimet, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Mark and Virginia Lawson to Joseph Keween, Spafford's Add., lot 30.
Matthew and Heather Dumire to J&R Properties Defiance, LLC, South Defiance Add., part lots 255-256.
Diane Schroeder et al to Wilma Beaverson, Hoffman's First Add., lot 14.
Wilma Beaverson to James Kamren, LLC, Hoffman's First Add., lot 14.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Gregory Reineke (dec.) to Helen Reineke, Auglaize Condos, unit U.
Janice Doeden (dec.) to Susan Clark, Biede Place Add., lot 134.
Janice Doeden (dec.) to Julie Steele, Biede Place Add., part lot 128.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to TT Nam, LLC, Auditor's Plat east of Auglaize, lot 12.
Delaware Township —
Robert and Suzann Bauer to Justin Molnar, Sec. 27, 0.46 acre, 1.3acres.
Hicksville Township —
Dennis and Marcia Michael to Lourdes Hernandez et al, Sec. 10, 1.478 acres.
Highland Township —
Briana Howe to Derek Florence, southwest corner of the west 1/2 of the southwest 1/4, lot 8.
Daniel and Deborah Doenges to Sean Skiver, Blanchard's Century Add. 1, lot 4.
Cheryl Burroughs (dec.) to Larry Burroughs, Sec. 28, 20.004 acres (remainder); Sec. 29, 74.362 acres (remainder).
Mark Township —
Randy and Heather Chapman to Randy and Heather Chapman, Sec. 17, 30.868 acres, 5 acres, 5 acres, 3 acres (remainder after split), 5 acres.
Randy Shaffer to Lynn Shaffer, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
North West Ohio Development Company, LLC, to Shawn Johnston, Stonegate Condos III, unit 186.
Noble Township —
Perlie Lang to Andrew and Jennifer Mengerink, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 40, part lot 42.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Charlotte Short to Royal and Janet Hofacker, Bistel Add. Extension, part lot 114, lot 115.
Defiance-Ayersville LSD —
Anita Porczak to Meg Glimp et al, Sec. 19, part northeast 1/2 southeast 1/4; Riverview Add. Extension, part lots 103-104.
Edward Bowser Jr. to Charity Wilson, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 35.
Defiance City-NELSD —
James and Deborah Roach to Casey Derrow Properties, LLC, Kettenring Hills Sub. First Add., lot 30.
South Richland Township —
Marilyn Degler, trustee, of Daniel Degler Trust to Marilyn Degler, Sec. 27, 1 acre, 1 acre, 79 acres, 79 acres.
Marilyn Degler to Lynne Hall et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 1 acre, 79 acres.
