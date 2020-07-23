Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Gregory Andrews, 22, Defiance, logistics manager, and Shatisha Dukes, 25, Fort Wayne, customer support.
Thomas Miller, 42, Defiance, truck driver, and Amy Woolace, 27, Defiance, self-employed.
Michael Wilkinson, 33, Defiance, contractor, and Jordan Wade, 26, Defiance, teacher.
Dylan Carter, 25, Defiance, CSR, and Carlie Rawlins, 22, Defiance, customer service.
Dustin Colvin, 35, Defiance, laborer, and Alicia Little, 31, Defiance, chiropractor.
Eric Nicely, 37, Defiance, retired police officer, and Nicole Hancock, 37, Defiance.
Kaleb Pry, 19, Defiance, military, and Hannah Gibson, 18, Napoleon, student.
Rogelio Benavidez Jr., 51, Defiance, machine operator, and Anette Maffie, 59, Defiance, machine operator.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Drew Waltmire, 22543 Second St., and Cassandra Waltmire, 10569 Honeysuckle Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Amy Scheirer, 15198 Fullmer Road, and Brandon Scheirer, 15198 Fullmer Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Anne Nelson, 1287 Byrnwyck Court, and Jason Nelson, 1287 Byrnwyck Court. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Vincent Scavio, Sandusky, vs. Mathew Hartman, Massillon. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Sally Steffel, 2035 Buckingham Court. Judgment for plaintiff.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Robert and Georgia Robinson, Saginaw, Mich.; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Darryl Matthewson to DDM Properties, LLC, First Add., block 6, part lot 12.
Robert Ort (dec.) to Roy Ort et al, Killey Add., part lot 4.
Wayne Ort (dec.) to Page Rostetter, Killey Add., part lot 4.
James Estle to Estle Properties, LLC, Baringer's First Add., lot 39.
Kevin Weis to Whitney Schalk, Hoffman's First Add., part lot 39, lot 40.
Rudy Santos to Stephen Santos, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 4.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Freda Sanders to Debra Sommerfield, et al, Northfield Add., lot 41.
Denra Sommerfield, et al, to Debra Sommerfield, et al, Northfield Add., lot 41.
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Stategic Increase, LLC, Fales and Adams Add., lot 51.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Stetson Bortell to Alexandria Sines, et al, Sec. 25, north 1/2 of the southwest 1/4.
Rabih and Melissa Assaf to Adam Parsons, East View Add., lots 174-175.
Defiance Township —
U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, to Brittany Mansfield, Sec.1, 1 acre.
Roger and Diane Heise to Robert Jr. and Cristine Turner, Sec. 2, 5.014 acres.
Clarence Steele to Clarence and Iris Steele, Sec. 10, 2 acres.
Delaware Township —
Wayne Crosser (dec.) to Ruby Crosser, Delaware Bend, lots 72-74.
MTM Enterprises, LLC, to Patrick Spence, Sec. 22, 5 acres.
Joseph Huebner (dec.) to Anna Huebner, Sec. 31,1.77 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Brian and Sherri Ramey to Ramey Management Group, LLC, auditor's plat, lot 49.
Hicksville Village —
Nathan Swenson II to Landon Kindinger, auditor's plat, part lot 175, part lot 175, part lot 177.
Larry Haver (dec.) to Audrey Haver, Bunnell's Third Add., lot 6; Sec. 20, 2.998 acres.
Jeremy and Jaime Boyer to Hillary Guilford, Hattery's Add., lot 151.
James Fetters (dec.) to Kyong Fetters, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lot 47.
Randy and Colleen Green to Angela Gipple, auditor's plat, part lot 149, part lot 149.
Susan Guilford, et al, to Larry and Roxann Wonderly, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 25.
MMACLJ, LLC, to Tristan and Alissa Scranton, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 59.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Calmatt Investments, Ltd., Warner and Hart's Add., lot 2.
Bruce and Debra Guilford to Lowell Conley, Enterprise Add., lot 2.
Highland Township —
Theresa Johnson to Neil Grippa, Sec. 7, 9.294 acres.
Mark Diemer to Powell Creek Campground and Storage, LLC, Sec. 20, 10.104 acres; Sec. 28, 0.757 acre split; Sec. 29, 20.184 acres.
Terry Diemer to Powell Creek Campground and Storage, LLC, Sec. 20, 10.104 acres; Sec. 28, 0.757 acre split; Sec. 29, 10.184 acres.
Mitchell Diemer et al to Powell Creek Campground and Storage, LLC, Sec. 20, 10.104 acres; Sec. 29, 20.184 acres.
Joseph and Alan Essex, to Roger III and Larissa Florence, Sec. 21, 1.5 acres.
Mark Diemer to Mark Diemer et al, Sec. 28, 15.801 acres split; Sec. 20, 20.004 acres split; Sec. 29, 58.561 acres split.
Terry Diemer to Mark Diemer et al, Sec. 28, 15.801 acres split; Sec. 20, 20.004 acres split; Sec. 29, 58.561 acres split.
Mitchell Diemer et al to Mark Diemer et al, Sec. 28, 15.801 acres split; Sec. 20, 20.004 acres split; Sec. 29, 58.561 acres.
Timothy and Rachael Bowling to Brian and Tricia Ruby, Sec. 29, 1.54 acres.
Chad and Claribel Rickard, fka Claribel Jiminez, to William Soisson, Schindler Sub., lot 7.
Mark Township —
Angela and Michael Hart to Jeffrey Panico et al, Kyle and Anderson's Add., lots 1-4, 13-20, 37-40.
Virginia Haver (dec.) to Connie Morrison et al, Sec. 25, 35 acres; Sec. 33, 60 acres; Sec. 35, 3 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Estate of Clara Kittle to Randall Miller et al, Sec. 11, 2 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Estate of Marian Pierce to Gary Pierce, Sec. 23, 75 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
Homestead Acres, Inc., to Gioi Can Trinh et al, Valleycreek Sub. Phase III, lot 39.
Noble Township —
Guy Brashear (dec.) to Chloe Cole et al, Sec. 11, 1.778 acres.
Short North Properties, Ltd., to Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Sec. 11, 10.248 acres split.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Estate of Clifford Nally to Donald Jr. and Rita Humes, Engelwood Add. Extension, part lot 12.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Allen and Betty Tam to Eric Zhang, Kettenring Hills Sub. Second Add., lot 23.
North Richland Township —
Dorothy Martin (dec.), trustee, to Clifford Martin, successor trustee, Sec. 16, 1.47 acres.
Clifford Martin, successor trustee, to Charles Martin, Sec. 16, 1.47 acres.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp. ALSD —
Jon Stokey to Brutus of Defiance, LLC, Sec. 19, 64.27 X 190.
Tiffin Township —
Daniel Lambert to John and Sarah Kemper, Sec. 10, 3.166 acres, 0.766 acre.
Donald Jr. and Rita Humes to Mark and Sandra Lemon, Sec. 30, 3.39 acres.
Ney Village —
Rickie Guilford, successor trustee, to Nathan Wonderly, Sec. 18, 80 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.