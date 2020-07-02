Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Jose Pina III, 47, Defiance, laborer, and Tamar Lomeli, 38, Defiance, registered nurse.
Laramie Davis, 34, Defiance, lift truck operator, and MacKenzie Rogers-Stemen, 31, Defiance, general laborer.
Justin Harris, 35, Harris, Sherwood, driver, and Brittany Cozad, 39, Angola, Ind., customer service.
Samuel Alvarado, 29, Defiance, quality control, and Julia Gearhart, 21, Defiance, STNA.
Christopher Mack, 62, Defiance, retired, and Stephanie Jentgen, 55, Wolcottville, Ind., communication manager.
Michael Beidleman, 27, Lakewood, finance crimes analyst, and Zoe Tracy, 23, Defiance, relationship manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jarred Thorn, Garrett, Ind., vs. Dalice Thorn, 459 Pontiac Drive. Divorce.
Logan Talbert, Sherwood, and Dakota Talbert, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Integrity Defiance Auto Body Inc., 12274 Whetstone Road, vs. Vision Collision Center, LLC, 20502 County Road 424; Robert Parish, Waterville; and Guadalupe Cantu Jr., Wauseon. Money judgment.
CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II, Roswell, Ga., vs. Jeffrey Abner Jr., 109 Main St.; and Rhandi Kauwe-Abner, 109 Main St. Money judgment.
Eric Rosebrook, 685 Deerwood Drive, and Kerry Rosebrook, 685 Deerwood Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Barbara Jamison, 07400 Christy Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Hector Sanchez Jr., Mark Center. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Nikole Stolz, Hicksville, vs. Adam Stolz, Wolcottville, Ind. Case dismissed.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Lillie Motter, 1729 Delaware Court. Judgment for plaintiff.
Robert Adams, 700 Ralston Ave., vs. Amy Adams, 454 Pontiac Drive. Divorce granted.
Sara Perez, 433 Franklin St., vs. Ruben Perez, 1222 Ayersville Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Erin Meyer, Nyklous Meyer and Kol Meyer, c/o Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, 1300 E. Second St.; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 E. Second, St., vs. Ronny Meyer, Bowling Green. Case dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Derrow Properties Inc. to Davenport Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 11-12.
Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, to Davenport Properties, LLC, Canal Block Add., part lots 10-11.
Jennifer Gerschutz to Cody Landskroener, Baringer's Second Add., lot 90.
Steven and Patricia Vandemark to Nicholas Vandemark et al, Berkshire Sub. Replat, lot 21.
Nancy Carr (dec.) to Bridge Murphy, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 74.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Gina Fernbaugh et al to Samantha Brownlee, Carter and Others Add., lot 27.
Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, to Davenport Properties, LLC, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 53, part lot 56.
Jeffrey and Sue Strausbaugh to Joshua and Sarah Wagner, Fales and Adams Add., lot N.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Michelle Matheny to Felicia Oehler, Ansberry Place Add., lot 27.
Barbara Reiman et al to John Mueller, Enterprise Add., Block 1, lot 39.
Toni Koreckie, successor trustee, to William Morey, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 10.
Sherwood Village —
Thelma Nearing to Patrick Nearing, Highland Add., part lot 31, lot 32.
Farmer Township —
Linda Ganger, successor trustee, to VDM Farms, LLC, Sec. 27, 59.004 acres split.
Hicksville Village —
Deborah Zimmerman (dec.) to Gary Zimmerman, Bunnell's First Add., part lots 1-2.
Rock Kigar, a private selling officer, to Quicken Loans Inc., Krotz's Add., lots 12-13.
Floella Handy, trustee, to Floella Handy, Oak Park Add., lot 12.
Floella Handy to Brendy Handy et al, Oak Park Add., lot 12.
Gayle Yoder et al to Andrew Blakeley, Enterprise Add., lots 3-4.
Hicksville Township —
Deborah Zimmerman (dec.) to Gary Zimmerman, trustee, Gordon Creek, lot 13.
Highland Township —
Jeremiah Seip to Tahylor Wilson, Sec. 7, 28 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brian and Diana Zeedyk to David Smith, Sec. 26, 2 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Derrow Properties Inc. to Davenport Properties, LLC, Wemor Park Add., lot 5.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Baird Investment Group, LLC, University Heights Add., lot 32.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Shirley Keller, trustee, to Emily Stout, Sec. 31, 0.98 acre.
North Richland Township —
Kelly McKenney et al to Tyler McKenney, Village of Jewell, Sec. 10, part lot 1.
South Richland Township —
William Eckert et al to Brent and Holli Parks, Sec. 34, 20.836 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Kathleen Richey (dec.) to Gary and Susan Richey, Sec. 20, 159.733 acres.
Washington Township —
Ronald and Linda Kolb to Ronald and Linda Kolb, trustees, Sec. 19, 12.244 acres.
Ney Village —
Jerry Bergman and Julie Fritz-Bergman to Diedrick and Hanna Schroeder, Auditor's Plat, part lot 29.
