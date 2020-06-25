Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Matthew Spangler, 35, Defiance, construction, and Mariah Velez, 28, Defiance.
Austin Clay, 26, Defiance, machine operator, and Courtney Woodring, 24, Defiance, bank teller.
Robert Spangler, 35, Defiance, laborer, and Amanda Castorena, 30, Defiance, laborer.
Fred Gruber, 79, Defiance, retired, and Nancy Wood, 68, Defiance, retired.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kristen Phipps, 2327 Riviera Road, and Eric Phipps, Holgate. Dissolution of marriage.
Stephanie Lambert, Sherwood, and Jamie Lambert, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Christiana Swanson, 1015 Anthony Wayne Blvd., and Aaron Swanson, 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd. Dissolution of marriage.
Kable Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave., vs. Erin Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave. Divorce.
Philip Miller, 2011 Ayersville Ave., and Judy Miller, 14704 Ohio 111. Dissolution of marriage.
Chris Bergman, 159 W. Pinewood Ave., vs. Bobbie Bergman, 159 W. Pinewood Ave. Divorce.
Rolland Deming, 896 Sunday St., and Elizabeth Deming, 896 Sunday St. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
John Vogel, Edgerton, vs. Tiffany Vogel, Holgate. Divorce granted.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Lillie Motter, 1729 Delaware Court. Judgment for plaintiff.
Sara Perez, 433 Franklin St., vs. Ruben Perez, 1222 Ayersville Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jamie Johnston to Jamie and Christa Johnston, original plat and 1/2 vacated alley, part lots 13-14.
Pamela Nagy et al to Joost & Joost Ltd., Baringer's First Add., lot 14.
Ronald Meyer to Jennifer Gwynn et al, Tecumseh Add., lot 46.
Lynda Roberts, trustee, to Jill Taliaferro, Baringer's Third Add., lot 41.
Ronald and Kathryn Gerber to Jacob Smith, Koerber Add., lot 11.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Melissa Zeller (dec.) to Ashton Otte et al, Holgate's First Add. Sub. of Lot B, lot 2.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kevin Buchman to Randall and Marilyn Buchman, Waverly Heights, part lot 1, part lot 1.
Randall Buchman II et al to Randall and Marilyn Buchman, Waverly Heights, part lot 1, part lot 1.
Randall and Marilyn Buchman to Brandon and Lindsey McCann, Waverly Heights Add., part lot 1, part lot 1.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jeffrey and Patricia Ehlinger to Joshua and Elizabeth Hartman, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., lot 11, part lot 11A.
Chelsea Drive Condo, LLC, to David and Angela Marlin, East Defiance Add., part lot 19.
MidFirst Bank to Jorge and Angelica Castro, Chalet Place Add., lot 16.
Fred and Shana Smith to Fred and Shanda Smith, Powell View Heights Add., lot 38.
Defiance Township —
David and Laren Mekus to Michael Mekus, Sec. 7, 64.89 acres, 10 acres.
Kathleen Rohlf to Jeffery Rohlf, Sec. 14, 45 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Tabrina Vance to Catelyn Fix, auditor's plat, part lot 68.
Farmer Township —
Linda Ganger, trustee of the Robert M. Ebersole Revocable Living Trust, to Dave Karlstadt, Sec. 14, 1.725 acres.
Debra Burrows to Edward Burrows, Farmer Center, Sec. 15, part lot 14.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Nelda Kepling (dec.) to Ferris Kepling et al, Sec. 19, 44.541 acres.
Ferris Kepling to Daniel Hefflinger et al, Sec. 19, 44.541 acres.
James Mossoney (dec.) to Rebecca Mossoney, Kettenring Hills First Add., lot 26.
Wendy Ryan (dec.) to Mark Ryan, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 11.
