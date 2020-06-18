Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Corey Tobias, 30, Defiance, Amcor, and Megan Fields, 28, Defiance, Holy Cross.
John Squires, 40, Defiance, machinist, and Shaunda Davis, 38, Defiance, classroom lead.
Jeffery Leininger, 54, Defiance, laborer, and Amy Neff, 50, Defiance, LPN.
Common Pleas
Journal entries
Jonna Grippa, Defiance, vs. Neil Grippa, 14800 Ohio 15. Both parties granted divorce.
John Perez, 1696 Cimarron Lane, vs. Tracy Perez, 409 Northfield Ave. Divorce granted.
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Group, Cincinnati, vs. Amber Speaker, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Center Concrete Inc., Edgerton; and Stafford Gravel Inc., Butler, Ind., vs. Noah and Lorene Schwartz, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Tina Hawkins, 1420 S. Jackson Ave., vs. John Hawkins, Milton, W.Va. Divorce granted.
Richard Jasso, Hicksville, and Amanda Jasso, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Dillon Kochel, 623 Hopkins St., and Heather Kochel, 401 Summit St. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Valley Forge Investments Ltd. to TFG Properties, LLC, original plat, lot 41, part lot 74.
Jeanne Klear et al to Tammy Stecher, Block 3, Bouton and Others Add., part lots 11-12.
Davenport Properties, LLC, to Cortney Derrow Properties, LLC, Holgate's Second Add., Block 5, lot 3.
GWAM Heater Family, LLC, to May Demland, Village of Berkshire, Section III, lot 86.
Neal and Marsha Deniston to Kellis Hatton, Heusi's First Add., part lot 4.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Roy Perez III et al to Jennifer Solsbury, Auglaize Estates, lot 11.
Jeffrey and Kathy Brown to Richard Gamby III, Auditor's Plat of lots east of the Auglaize River, part lot 11, part lot 11.
2-Switz, LLC, to Creevyargon Properties, LLC, Oak Park Add., part lot E.
Patricia Page to Michael and Stephanie Sindel, Powell View Heights Add., lot 3.
Jacquie Kelly to Amanda and John Kissner, Mistywood Crossing Phase III, part lot 58.
Defiance Township —
Elmer and Laurie Garner to Jonathon Inbody, Homewood Sub. II, lot 2; Homewood Sub., lot 1.
Farmer Township —
Daniel Pollard to Cecilia Pollard, Sec. 33, 2.844 acres.
Hicksville Village —
John Reid to Jerry Matthews, Edgerton's First Add., lot 43.
William and Vera Cummins to Greg and Dawn Herman, auditor's plat, lot 339.
Hicksville Township —
Dale Osmun to Della Osmun, Sec. 1, 2.2 acres.
Mark Township —
Roger Jr. and Lois Zeedyk, trustees, to Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Sec. 19, 0.702 acre split, 4.83 acres split, 26.426 acres split.
Milford Twp-Edgerton LSD —
Nora Altman (dec.) to Susan Stiver, Sec. 6, 67.946 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Robin Dunbar to Christopher and Leisha VanGunten, Riverdale Heights Extension, part lots 101, 103.
Megan Zachrich to Robin Dunbar, Stonegate Condos II, unit 229.
Noble Township —
James and Carol McCann to James and Carol McCann, trustees, Sec. 1, 0.727 acre, 40 acres, 43.5 acres; Sec. 12, 41.08 acres, 0.74 acre, 40.136 acres, 7.077 acres, 30.774 acres, 0.899 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Jeffery Andrist et al to Megan Zachrich, Engelwood Extension, lot 31.
North Richland Township —
James and Carol McCann to James and Carol McCann, trustees, Sec. 6, 2 acres.
