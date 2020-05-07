Defiance County
Marriage license
Andrew Steffel, 21, Defiance, retail, and Hannah Hoshock, 22, Defiance, cosmetologist.
Common Pleas
John Allbright, Defiance, vs. Laura Allbright, Osseo, Mich. Divorce.
Chad Loy, Hicksville, vs. Jilleisa Loy, Spencerville, Ind. Divorce.
Alisha Lambert, Sherwood, vs. Jeramie Lambert, Sherwood. Divorce.
Trina Wyse, Stryker, and Samuel Wyse, Ridgeville Corners. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
John Hasch Jr., Sherwood, vs. Annette Hasch, Sherwood. Divorce granted.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Irving, Texas, vs. Brenda Counterman, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Brenda Counterman, Hicksville; Allen and Paula Fairchild, 706 Elbert St.; Ohio Estate Tax Division, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
Porfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lori Nash, 104 Northfield Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Angel Lowe, Greeneville, Tenn., vs. Samuel Murphy, Defiance. Duty of support ordered.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. George Winnie, 212 Lancelot Drive. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Terrence Behnfeldt et al to Keith and Pamela Schroeder, Sec. 26, 114.293 acres.
Defiance Ward 2 —
John and Barbara Esarey to Bernard Esarey et al, Holgate's First Add., Block 1, part lot 8.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Ruben and Elvira Laguna to Francisco and Delinda Chavez, Carter and Others Add., part lot 72.
Amee Meyer et al to Jayson Wreede et al, Clipper Add., lot 304.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Peggy Christiansen et al to John Mohr, Lakota Hills Sub. Phase IV, lot 70.
Paul Wagner to Javen Newton, Highland Park Add., part lot 1.
Sherwood Village —
Josephine Moog (dec.) to William Moog, Miller and Others Add., part lots 69-70.
Farmer Township —
Belinda and Jeffrey Robertson to Leslie and Milinda Culler, Sec. 16, 31.467 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Kent Yontz (dec.) to Vonda Yontz, Zeis and Parker's Add., lot 34, part lot 35.
Thomas Ross et al to Brandon and Grasiela Pepple, auditor's plat, lot 195, part lot 341.
Hicksville Township —
Deborah Hurn-Willis to Andrew and Ashlee Baumgartner, Sec. 7, 5.367 acres.
Mark Township —
NMP Investments, LLC to John Lengacher et al, Sec. 36, 8.581 acres, 3.898 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Robert Lehman (dec.) to Irene Lehman, Sec. 3, 3.173 acres, 31.487 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Carolyn Mack to Tyler Weaver, Rita's Northwest Add., lot 1.
Noble Township —
S Family Properties, LLC to Michael Healey, Christi Meadows Sub, Extension 1, lots 5A, 6A, 7A.
