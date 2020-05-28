Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Delta Pask, 65, Hicksville, project manager, and Julie Slone, 50, Hicksville, domestic engineer.
Travis Hussey, 33, Defiance, shipping clerk, and Natasha Armbruster, 29, Defiance, case manager.
William Starbuck, 34, Hicksville, Sweetwater, and Kristina Billmyer, 33, Hicksville, sous chef.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Bruce Guilford, Hicksville, vs. Lorin Zaner, Toledo. Money judgment.
Ecco Qaimari, 314 Highland St., and Emad Qaimari, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Robert and Georgia Robinson, Saginaw, Mich.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Latousha Butler, 1125 Emory St., and Cody Butler, 729 Jackson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Roger Eckart, Nobleton, Fla., vs. Ryan and Hollie Fairchild, 828 Riverside Ave. Money judgment. Dismissed with prejudice.
Angela Commisso, 1859 Christy Road, and Douglas Commisso, 1859 Christy Road. Divorce granted.
Maria Stapleton-Junk, 1009 Wilhelm St., vs. Robert Junk Jr., Toledo. Divorce granted.
Della Osmun and Dale Osmun. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Douglas Engel, sheriff of Defiance County, to U.S. Bank National Association, trustee, Auditor's plat of lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lots 20, 139.
Upgrade Properties, LLC to Rosemary Wanyonyi, Charles Miller's Add., Block 1, part lot 12.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Sandra Shawver, nka Sandra Danberry, and Colton Danberry, to Spencer Barcewicz, Holgate's First Add., Block 3, lot 10.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Paul and Shirley Schroeder to City of Defiance, lots between Ottawa and Karnes, part lots 21-23, split.
Virginia Martz to Jefferson South Holdings, LLC, Sec. 35, 6.548 acres.
Delaware Township —
Craig and Nancy Bok to William and Susan Moats, Sec. 8, 0.3 acre (before split), 0.496 acre (before split).
Sherwood Village —
Pamela Jahnigen et al to William Jr. and Michelle Peggs, Paradise Living Condos, unit 127.
Farmer Township —
Reuben Steury Jr. et al to Joseph Graber et al, Sec. 31, 37.319 acres (transfer after split).
Hicksville Township —
Clyde Peter to Pamela Peter, Sec. 1, 22.698 acres; Sec. 11,117.94 acres.
Edward and Linda Foster to William and Bailey Tear, Sec. 14, 3.233 acres.
Estate of William Rohrs (dec.) to William Rohrs, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres split, 1.5 acres.
Highland Township —
Mark and Susan Baringer to Vanessa Fickel, Hale's Sub., Sec. 22, lot 1.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Jeffrey and Marie Panico to Cameron and Chasity Cordle, Sec. 15, 2 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Elisabeth Landskroener (dec.) to Jack Landskroener III, Hartzog's Second Northside Add., lot 195.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
David Heller to Corey Kiessling, College Hill Allotment, lot 21.
Tiffin Township —
Cindy Sparks to Scott Okuley, Sec. 23, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
Herbert Retcher (dec.) to Errik Retcher et al, Sec. 21, 64.18 acres.
Michael McCracken to Michael McCracken, trustee, Sec. 22, 2.344 acres.
