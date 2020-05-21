Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Thomas Clark, 51, Defiance, roofer, and Tracei Loch, 58, Toledo, RMA.
Tristan Sanders, 32, Defiance, deputy sheriff, and Bonnie Jones, 35, Defiance, deputy clerk.
John Retcher, 38, Defiance, sales, and Melissa Wykoff, 32, Defiance, laborer.
Tim DeTray, 74, Defiance, retired, and Linda Scheirer, 71, Defiance, retired RN.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Angela Gipple, Hicksville, and Donald Gipple, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Brittany Larry, Hicksville, vs. Allen Schooley Jr., Hicksville; and Allen Schooley III, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Flagstar Bank FSB, Troy, Mich., vs. Amy Gump, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Amy Gump, Hicksville; Defiance County commissioners; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Dustin Rensberger, Ney. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Rebecca Banks Romero, 1224 Jefferson Ave., vs. Andrea Imthurn, 1226 Jefferson Ave.; and Brandon Giesige, 1226 Jefferson Ave. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Anita Herod, New Bavaria, and Scott Herod, New Bavaria. Marriage dissolved.
Bobbie Brown, Ephrata, Pa., vs. Douglas Brown, 05479 Stever Road. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Michael and Carol Rieke to Michael and Carol Rieke, trustees, Sec. 4, 5 acres.
Ridgeholdings, LLC to Richard and Mary Nagel, Sec. 7, 20 acres split.
Ridgeholdings, LLC to Eric and Kacee Weber, Sec. 7, 60.839 acres, transfer after split.
Ed Wiemken & Sons Dairy Farm, LLC to Ryan Wiemken, Sec. 36, 1.5 acres split.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jimmie Taylor (dec.) to Wanda Taylor, Green Acres Sub., lot 7.
Steel Miner to Tina Myers, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 39-40.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Daniel and Mary Michel to Slabtown, LLC, Warren and Others Add., part lot 29.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Bradley and Rebecca Spitnale to Bradley and Rebecca Spitnale, trustees, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., lots 7, 7A.
Nancy Snyder to Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 141.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kevin Boulis, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lot 12.
Shayde Gillespie to Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 27, part lot 28.
Russell and Margaret Thomas to Mary Carr et al, Fairview Add., lots 1-2, 7-10.
Defiance Township —
Anthony and Mary Young to Anthony and Mary Young, trustees, Sec. 17, 2.567 acres.
Delaware Township —
Elmer Clinker (dec.) to Kathryn McCullough et al, Sec. 3, 39.5 acres, 39.7 acres.
Cynthia Beilke et al to Cynthia Beilke et al, Sec. 21, 24.768 acres (combine with split), 19.939 acres, split.
Hicksville Village —
James Martenies (dec.) to Janet Martenies, Hattery's Add., lots 10-11.
Kirk and Lisa Collins to Blessed Capital, LLC, original plat, part lot 240.
Hicksville Township —
Leon Hilty to Rhetta LaFountain, Clearview Add., Sec. 17, lots 28-29.
Highland Township —
Lile Rieke (dec.), trustee, to William Rieke, Sec. 4, 8.05 acres; Sec. 36, 1.5 acres, 80 acres, 78.5 acres.
William Rieke, trustee, to William Rieke, trustee, et al, Sec. 4, 8.05 acres; Sec. 36, 1.5 acres, 80 acres, 78.5 acres.
Mark Township —
Rita Oury, trustee, to James Hertel, Sec. 32, 68.495 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Veria and James Frank to Jeremy and Anita Kennedy, Wooded Acres Phase 2, lot 11.
Carley Woods to James and Katherine Greiwe, Riverdale Heights, lot 23.
Noble Township —
Thomas and Connie Schackow to Thomas and Connie Schackow, Sec. 11, 0.964 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Karen Brown (dec.) to Steven Brown, et al, Zimmerman's Second Add., lot 5.
Tiffin Township —
Wesley and Michelle Schappert to Wesley and Michelle Schappert, trustees, Sec. 12, 32.082 acres; Sec. 30, 57.301 acres.
Washington Township —
Ronald and Linda Kolb to Ronald and Linda Kolb, trustees, Sec. 19, 5.001 acres.
