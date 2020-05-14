Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Steven Thiel, 59, Hicksville, and Marijo Emenhiser, 60, Hicksville, instructional assistant.
Chad Steyer, 31, Defiance, supply chain, and Veronica Champa, 25, Defiance, music director.
Joshua Durham, 33, Defiance, press operator, and Samantha Burns, 20, Defiance, press operator.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Victoria Westrick, Sherwood, vs. Dylan Westrick, 17086 Harris Road. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Ralph Miller, executor of the Estate of Opal Miles (dec.) to T3 Properties, LLC, Holgate's Third Add., lot 27.
Gary Welling Jr. to Wyatt Stimpfle, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, lot 11.
Michael and Carrie Deming to Elizabeth Franklin, Millers Add. Sec. 34, lot 10, part lot 92.
Kim McKeen et al to Devin Richardson et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 78.
Lisa Powell to Devin Richardson et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 78.
Pamela Smith, fka Pamela Kopita, to Devin Richardson et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 78.
Susan Murray to Devin Richardson et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 78.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Sundawg Properties LLC to Kenneth Small, Carter and Others Add., lot 7.
Stanley and Amy Gulliam to Stephen and Christine Korhn, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 27.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Midfirst Bank, Chalet Place Add., lot 16.
Mark and Rebecca Saman to Shawn Patterson, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 9.
Estate of Ronald Steiner to Karen Steiner, Sherwood Forest Sub. First Add., lot 162.
Roger and Marieta Shong to Jeremy Hamilton, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase 1 and 2, lot 40.
Jose and Laura Ramirez to ELS Ventures LLC, Fairview Add., lots 36-37, 44.
Defiance Township —
Jeane Plumart to Baden Properties, Ltd., Sec. 2, 6.249 acres.
Delaware Township —
Kent and Jody Chamberlain to Logan Hetrick, Delaware Bend, lots 28-31.
John Hasch Jr. to Annette Hasch, Sec. 28, 2.585 acres, 1 acre.
Sherwood Village —
Rosemary Rittenhouse et al to T3 Properties, LLC, original plat, lot 31.
Farmer Township —
Charles Pollard, trustee, to Matthew Pollard, Sec. 35, 1.16 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Melissa Ruoff to Deborah Hurni-Willis, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lot 16.
Catherine D. Commercial Properties, LLC to El Gramde Estates MHP, LLC auditor's plat, part lot 37.
Heidi Briskey to Jason and Heidi Turnbull, Edgerton's First Add., lot 59.
Hicksville Township —
Jeremy Van Horn to Jeremy and Kelly Van Horn, Locust Hollow Sub., lot 2.
Mark Township —
Zeedyk Farms LLC to Davis Jr. and Amy Burchel, Sec. 9, 52.638 acres.
Robert Bostater to Robert Bostater, Sec. 13, 41.491 acres.
Frank and Mary Bailey to Randy Chapman, Sec. 17, 5 acres.
Gloria Volkert to Dynasty Holdings, LLC, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Cameron and Jennifer Stykemain to Angela Commisso, Wooded Acres Phase 2, lot 13.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp. ALSD Annex —
Rabih Assaf to SimonCRE JC Spark IV, LLC, Degler's Add., lots 6-7.
Tiffin Township —
Angela Commisso to Douglas Commisso, Sec. 2, 10 acres.
Washington Township —
Susan Hootman (dec.) to Jerald Hootman, Sec. 22, 0.98 acre.
