Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Clark Retcher, 204 Westfield Drive, vs. Kassidy Retcher, Simpsonville, S.C. Legal separation.
Jeffery Mansfield, 2000 Sherwood Drive, vs. Annette Mansfield, 619 Holgate Ave. Divorce.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Shannon Smith, 1517 Mayo Drive. Money judgment.
Ben Gentit, Sherwood, and Victoria Gentit, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Center Concrete Inc., Edgerton, vs. Stafford Gravel Inc., Butler, Ind.; Noah Schwartz, Hicksville; and Lorene Schwartz, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Brittany Chon, Sherwood, and Riley Chon, Fort Wayne. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Erin Clady, 1304 Terrace Drive, and Randy Clady Jr., 756 1/2 Harrison Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Hal Haviland (dec.) to John Haviland et al, South Defiance Add., lot 151.
Timothy and Rachel Bowling to John and Linda Taquino, South Defiance Add., lot 182.
George Retcher (dec.) to Laura Howell et al, Baringer's First Add., lot 24.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Ann Kruse to Samuel and Christina Switzer, Warren and Others Add., lot 4.
Ronald and Shanda Schuette to Evelyn Lambert, Warren and Others Add., lot 41.
T3 Properties, LLC to Clara Seedorf, Holgate's First Add., Block 3, lot 3.
City of Defiance to Community Improvement Corp. of Defiance, Zeller's First Add., part lot 3, part lot 3.
Community Improvement Corp. of Defiance to Beth Wells, trustee, et al, Zeller's First Add., part lot 3, part lot 3.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jane Reeb (dec.) to Robert Reeb, Biede Place Add., part lots 33, 40.
Kyle Eitniear et al to Okie Davis, Kahlo's Add. to East Defiance, lot 26, part lot 19, part lot 19.
Vernon Morehead et al to Ella and John Mohr Jr., Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 32.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Max Cleaves to Christin Cleaves, Sec. 16, 5.032 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Carol Speiser to Roxanne Brook, Shook's Add., lots 21-22.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Archie G. Harris to Jacque Harris, Sec. 2, 0.6 acre.
Charles Seyler to Charles and Susana Seyler, Sec. 8, 10 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Bruce and Patricia Hart to Cody Champion et al, Zeis and Parker's Add., lots 30-31.
5 C's Farms Inc. to Christ's Cupboard Ministries, original plat, part lots 127 1/2, 128 1/2, 129-130.
Elizabeth Stoltzfus, FKA Elizabeth Delagrange to Joyce Strubing, auditor's plat, lot 142; original plat, part lot 182-182, lots 183-184.
Highland Township —
Carpy's B&D, LLC to Suzanne Moore, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, lot 27.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Michael and Amy Struble to James Jr. and Elizabeth Weaver, Eastern Heights Add., lot 7.
Noble Township —
Dennis Smith (dec.) to Mary Smith, trustee, Brunersburg, part lot 76.
Douglas Kennedy to Aric Diehl, Sec. 18, 5.718 acres split, 3.213 acres split.
Mary Smith to Mary Smith, trustee, Sec. 22, 2.662 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Sharon Wagner, by Timothy Lile, a private selling officer, to The Huntington National Bank, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lots 34, 44.
North Richland Township —
myCUmortgage, LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Winchester Hills Extension, lot 3.
Washington Township —
Sharon Smith to Cheryl Andres et al, Sec. 30, 75 acres.
Sharon Smith to DeLane Smith, Sec. 30, 10 acres, 4.38 acres.
Brandy Tipton et al, trustees, to John and Melissa Coressel, Sec. 33, 24.631 acres split.
Debra Comden to Christine Comden, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, part lot 7, lots 8-9; Jim's Marysdale Allotment Extension 1, lot 1; Jim's Marysdale Extension 2, lot 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.