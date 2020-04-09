Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Rebecca Banks Romero, 1224 Jefferson Ave., vs. Andrea Imthurn, 1226 Jefferson Ave.; and Brandon Giesige, 1226 Jefferson Ave. Money judgment.
In the matter of Chad Stork, 14699 Power Dam Road. Civil complaint for application for relief from statutory disability to possess a firearm.
Journal entries
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Carl McStoots, Malinta. Plaintiff granted default judgment.
Joshua Love, 1526 Palmer Drive, vs. Adrianne Love, 300 Carpenter Road. Divorce granted.
Amanda Grubb, Sherwood, and David Grubb Jr., Mark Center. Marriage dissolved.
Gracia Troupe, Athens, Ala., vs. Aunjamo McCree, 931 Jefferson Ave. Duty of support ordered.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Slabtown LLC, Shawnee Heights Add., part lot 49.
Dilon Bevins to Jerry and Sonia Segura, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 60-61.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Colonial Impact Fund II, LLC to 4H & P, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 136.
Joshua and Elizabeth Hartman to Joseph Barksdale, Powell View Heights Add., lot 6.
Brent Parks to Mark Clellan, Powell View Heights Add., lot 28.
Defiance Township —
Gary and Cheryl Jackman to Andrew Jackman et al, Sec. 1, 9.5 acres.
Kevin and Jane Ricker to Dennis and Cynthia Dailey, Houck's River View Sub., lots 2-3.
David and Laurie Kilpatrick to Eric and Megan Fischer, Shoreland Sub., lots 4-6.
Bryan Howard to Bryan and Lisa Howard, Sec. 15, 19.381 acres.
Delaware Township —
Philip and Roza Shasteen, trustees, to Richard Guilford, Sec. 22, 23.883 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Alfred Beam (dec.) to Heather Beam, auditor' plat, part lots 10, 24, 35, 69, 71; lot 70.
William and Patricia Sigg to Katrina Thompson, part lot 1, 0.106 acre split.
2 KS Clip N Properties LLC to James and Angela Goebel, Emmanuel Miller's Add., lot 4.
Hicksville Village —
Leonard Guilford et al to Garrett Miller, original plat, lots 387, 390.
Garrett Jones to Garrett Jones et al, Sec. 7, 5.4 acres.
Highland Township —
John and Kay Cattell to Austin Savage et al, Extension to West Add. to Ayersville, lot 12.
Gary and Cheryl Jackman to Andrew Jackman et al, Sec. 6, 68.9 acres.
Rex Wreede, successor trustee, et al to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 25, 37.752 acres, 20.152 acres.
Randal and Delores Skiver to Jessen Bussing et al, Sec. 27, 10 acres.
Defiance City Noble Twp./DCSD —
Lauren McCabe to John Nichols, Wooded Acres Phase 2, lot 27.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Gary Welling Jr. to Jesse and Britanny Renollet, Maumee River Crossing, lot 17.
Noble Township —
HomeLenders LLC to Gabriel Williams, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 110.
William Dawson to Ronnie and Jennifer Coleman, Christi Meadows Phase 1, lot 258.
Orville Smith (dec.) to Julianne Smith, Sec. 15, 19.76 acres; Sec. 21, 46.168 acres; Sec. 22, 73.416 acres, 106.951 acres.
Doak and Jennifer Walker to Alan Keller, Brunersburg First Add., lots 44, 46; part lot 45.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Franklin Crossland (dec.), co-trustees, to Connie Crossland, trustee, Partnee's First Add., lot 3.
Tiffin Township —
Estate of James Snyder Sr. to Patricia Snyder, Sec. 2, 11 acres.
Rocky and Julia Hall to Dillon and Chelsea Cereghin, Sec. 17, 4 acres.
