Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Corey Haury, 25, Waterloo, Ind., welder, and Autumn Rowe, 22, Edgerton, occupational therapy assistant.
David Steinberger, 61, Defiance, fabrication, and Janalee Rethmel, 62, Defiance, clerk.
Aaron Runk, 24, Winona Lake, Ind., engineer, and Jessica Hoffman, 22, Sherwood, student.
James Delarber, 38, Defiance, welder, and Tracey Palmer, 48, Defiance, dental assistant.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Sandra Mocherman, Ney, vs. Scott Mocherman, Bryan. Divorce.
Nathan Martinez, Paulding, vs. Diana Chairez, Divorce.
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Group, Cincinnati, vs. Amber Speaker, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Latisha Akerman, Hicksville, and Jacon Akerman, Fort Wayne. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jennifer Wiley, 1687 Dakota Place. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Leon and Mary Erickson to Kelsi and Jacob Belcher, Sec. 14, 1.226 acres.
David Grant, trustees, to Leon and Mary Erickson, Deer Creek Condos Building A, unit 1320.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Barbara Bibler to C Properties LLC, East View Add., lots 202-206.
Matthew Emenhiser to Rhanashay and Lakota Chanthakham, Husted Sub., part lot 4.
Donna Nicely to Matthew Keber, Sec. 15, 1.93 acres.
Defiance Township —
Donna Nicely to Matthew Keber, Sec. 15, 1.125 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Richard Dupont to Garrett and Julie Koebel, Killey Add., lot 2.
Farmer Township —
Marsha Bak to Dale Bak, Mackinaw Add., lots 59-60.
Marlow Phillips to John Phillips, South Defiance Add., part lot J.
Marlow Phillips to Karen Scott, Sec. 10, 1.194 acres.
Sharon Healy (dec.) to Colleen Timmons et al, Sec. 35, 2.99 acres, 40 acres.
Christ Yoder to Christ and Krystal Yoder, Sec. 29, 3 acres.
Michael Keber (dec.) to Erin Keber et al, Sec. 17, 7.965 acres, 72.761 acres, 92.168 acres, 70.423 acres; Sec. 20, 3.916 acres.
Thomas and Sandra Taylor to Ryan Urschel, Dixon Street Condos, unit 127.
Larry and Kandace Hammersmith to Amy Hammersmith et al, Sec. 6, 81.41 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Larry and Kandace Hammersmith to Amy Hammersmith et al, Sec. 6, 41.07 acres.
Leroy and Shelli Eicher to Eicher Real Estate LLC, auditor's plat, part lots 77, 82, 82; lots 133-134.
Leroy and Shelli Eicher to Richer Real Estate LLC, S.J. Bare Add., part lots 13, 13, 15B.
S. Mohre Investments LLC to Paul Siler, Orchard Ridge Add., lots 14-15.
Gregory Nussbaum, executor of the Estate of David Nussbaum (dec.) to Gene and Joan Rupp, Sec. 3, 2.117 acres.
Highland Township —
Robert Bevins to Matthew Doeden, Powell View Heights Add., lot 70.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Constance Miler (dec.) to Steven Miller, Hattery's Add., lot 33.
Noble Township —
Steven Miller to Michelle Hamilton, Hattery's Add., lot 33.
Lost Creek Farm LLC to Jeffrey and Debra Peter, Sec. 31, 7.207 acres split.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Lost Creek Farm LLC to Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Sec. 31, 26.619 acres (remainder).
North Richland Township —
Lost Creek Farm LLC to Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Sec. 30, 85.803 acres; Sec. 31, 74.981 acres, 158.21 acres, 1.074 acres.
Edward Singer, trustee, to Edward and Dorothy Singer, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Roger Jr. and Lois Zeedyk, trustees, Sec. 43, 44.147 acres split.
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Russell and Susan Zeedyk, Sec. 30, 64.62 acres split.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Russell and Susan Zeedyk, Sec. 31, 10.208 acres split.
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Reuben Steury Jr., et al, Sec. 32, 74.797 acres split.
Washington Township —
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Reuben Steury Jr., et al, Sec. 30, 11.224 acres split; Sec. 31, 50.088 acres split.
