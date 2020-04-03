Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Fred Smith, 73, Defiance, retired, and Shana Hibbard, 56, Defiance, dog groomer.
Giovany Estrade-Gerrero, 21, Defiance, sales specialist, and Taylor Shirk, 22, Defiance, student.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive, vs. Chandra Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive. Divorce.
Autumn Tyler, 1124 Ayersville Ave., and Timothy Tyler, 1124 Ayersville Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank, N.A., Richmond, Va., vs. Julie Rockhold, 876 S. Clinton St. Money judgment.
Journal entries
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Travis Hussey, 1740 Ayersville Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
John Black, Sherwood, vs. Kimberly Black, Angola, Ind. Case dismissed.
Amanda Witchey, 519 Defiance Crossing, and Caleb Witchey, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Molly Hale, 312 Carpenter Road, and Jason Hale, 605 Washington Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Jennifer Davis, 838 Wayne Ave., vs. Samuel Davis, 389 Greenler Road. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Matthew Helmke et al to Eric Steffel, Sec. 27, 72.679 acres, 3.248 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Kimberly Campbell to Samuel Hardy, Crossen and Others Add., part lot A.
Jason Hale to Molly Leonard, Charles Miller's Add., lot 11.
Janet Carroll to Eric and Wesley Schultz, Holgate's Second Add. Block 2, lot 7.
Defiance Ward 2 —
512 Holgate Avenue LLC to Marc Warncke, William C. Holgate's First Add., part of Holgate's Reserve.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Donna Baldwin to Darrell McNeely Sr., North Defiance Add., lot 29.
Sherwood Village —
Joy Wright (dec.) to Shelly Herder, Mackinaw Add., lot 49, part lot 50.
Farmer Township —
Joel and Rebecca Nester to Joel and Rebecca Nester, co-trustees, Sec. 1, 71.449 acres, 3.904 acres, 85.458 acres.
Anthony Beldon to Kyler and Amanda Beagle, Sec. 23, 1.233 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Randall Miller to Jessica Justice et al, Locust Hollow Sub., lot 5; Sec. 17, 1.86 acres.
Highland Township —
John Cattell et al to Carpy's B&D, LLC, auditor's plat, part lot 27.
Rex Wreede, successor trustee, et al, to Tow-Crop Inc., Sec. 14, 20.245 acres.
Mark Township —
Mark Miller et al to Matthew Garza, Hartzog's Sherwood Allotment, lot 13.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
James Gillis to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., Wooded Acres Phase 2, lots 35-37.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Robert and Violet Bond to Thomas and Patricia Siebeneck, Valley Creek Sub. Phase 1, lot 31.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
John and Batty Pullen, trustees, to Chad Steyer, Engelwood Third Add., lot 16.
Tiffin Township —
Bobbie Coles-Brown to Douglas Brown, Sec. 27, 2.552 acres.
Shawn and Annette Johnston to Kipp McCann, Sec. 36, 1.09 acres.
Ney Village —
AmeriFirst Financial Corp. to Brent and Julie Sines, Mackinaw Add., part lot 32; auditor's plat, lot 42.
Ashley Fry et al to May Gilbert, Mackinaw Add., lot 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.