Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Quentin Kuhlman, 27, Defiance, bank, and Natalie Fleck, 24, Defiance, banker.
Anthony Gerlach, 26, Defiance, mechanic, and Emily Blakeley, 24, Defiance, nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Fredrick Moser, 28479 Banner School Road; and Defiance Dairy, 28479 Banner School Road, vs. Barbara Barth, Wauseon; Allstate Insurance Company, Dallas, Texas; John Doe 1; and John Doe 2. Money judgment.
Troy and Tamara Spencer, Edgerton, vs. JJD Remodeling LP, New Haven, Ind.; and Joseph Zehr, New Haven, Ind. Money judgment.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, a trustee for Argent Securities Inc., Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. the unknown heirs at law devisee, etc. of Sally Fuller (dec.); unknown spouse, if any, of Sally Fuller, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Motion to appoint private process server.
Valerie Fogle, 901 Ralston Ave., vs. Benjamin Fogle, 253 Riverdale Drive. Divorce.
Westlake Services LLC, dba Westlake Financial Services, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Mack Johnson, Paulding; and Kristie Kremer, Paulding.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Lillie Motter, 1729 Delaware Court. Money judgment.
Jason Fisher, Marion, vs. Brenda Fisher, 1233 Schultz St. Divorce granted.
Jennifer Howe, 1602 S. Jackson Ave., vs. Rite Aid Corporation, etc., Wilmington, Del.; Rite Aid Corporation Inc., etc., Columbus, vs. Heather Krouse, 17954 Harris Road; John Doe 1 and John Doe 2. Money judgment.
Journal entries
American Express Centurion Bank, Independence, vs. Stephen Nye, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Matthew Short, Archbold, vs. FCA US LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Damien Fulmer, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Jane Fulmer, Hicksvile; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment on foreclosure.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Kailey Shock, Hicksville. Plaintiff granted summary judgment.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Lilliam Otte (dec.) to John Otte, Sec. 1, 37.489 acres, 2.511 acres.
Bettie Roth (dec.) to Dennis Helberg et al, Sec. 13, 35.174 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jason and Tiffani Leatherman to Benjamin Moss, Lloyd's Acres Sub., lot 1.
Kelly Baumle (dec.) to Connie Baumle, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 17.
Bradley and Diane Stover to All Occasions, LLC, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 28 1/2.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Jason Dohm and Donna Benavidez-Dohm to Michael and Melinda Sprow. William C. Holgate's First Add., lot A.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Rex and Lori Robison to Joseph Robison, North Defiance Add., lots 36-37.
Defiance Ward 4 —
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lot 12.
Jeffery Horvath, executor of the Estate of Wanda Vogelsong (dec.), to Crystal Ashbaugh, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 57.
Defiance Township —
Michael Shurk to Amanda Seibert, Sec. 1, 1 acre.
Doris Ng to Jimmy and Debra Price, Belden's First Revised Add., lots 36-37.
Sherwood Village —
Danny Rosebrock et al to Janice Boyce, auditor's plat, part lot 4.
William and Patricia Sigg to Katrina Thompson, auditor's plat, part lot 1.
Farmer Township —
Betty Ford (dec.) to Rex and Bonnie Ford, trustees, Sec. 23, 78 acres.
Betty Ford (dec.) to Roger Ford, trustee, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Kristine Taylor, successor, trustee, to Tabitha Peterson, auditor's plat, lot 321.
Charmagne Cummins-Hoepf and Terry Hoepf to Dylan Evans, auditor's plat, part lot 268.
Highland Township
Rex Wreede et al to Annette and Charles Spallinger, Sec. 15, 70.62 acres split, 14.02 acres.
Annette and Charles Spallinger to Charles and Annette Spallinger, trustees, Sec. 15, 70.62 acres, 14.02 acres.
Annette Spallinger et al to Rex and Debra Wreede, Sec. 15, 15.546 acres.
Alex Fritz to A and M Fritz Farms LLC, Sec. 15, 36.883 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Betty Ford (dec.) to Roger Ford, trustee, Sec. 27, 44.68 acres.
Noble Township —
Wayne Strickler to Vonda Hancock, Christi Meadows Sub, Phase 1, lot 127.
Benjamin Moss to to John and Kay Cattel, River Chase Condos Sub. Phase 1, lot 127.
Dennis Smith (dec.), co-trustee, to Mary Smith et al, Brunersburg, part lot 76.
Dennis Smith (dec.), co-trustee, to Mary Smith, Sec. 22, 1.197 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Daniel and Frances Okuly to Kimberly Spangler et al, Hunter Glen Condos Phase II, unit B-1.
Ney Village —
Patricia Mangas to Alesha Bowers, auditor's plat, Pollock's Add., part lots 10-11, 22, 51.
