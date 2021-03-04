Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Mark Winnie, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Andrew Perchikoff, 521 Park Ave. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Steve Coleman, 1950 Buckingham Court. Money judgment.
Henry Guardado, Holgate, vs. Renae Guardado, 742 Village Lane. Divorce.
Lyndsey Clark, 30382 Jewell Road, vs. Mackenzie Clark, Napoleon. Divorce.
Keith Brannon Jr., 1120 Ayersville Ave., vs. Alyssa Brannon, Wauseon. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Deborah Dockery, 20975 Buckskin Road. Money judgment.
Pamela Stanley, 15978 Power Dam Road, and John Stanley, 15978 Power Dam Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Tammy Rigg, Continental, vs. Charter Communications Inc., St. Louis, Mo.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Vanessa Fickel, 28814 Blanchard Road, vs. Brenda Fisher, 1233 Schultz St. Civil protection order granted.
Sarah Wallen-Itterly, 826 Washington Ave., vs. Anthony Itterly, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Douglas Bidlack, 1468 S. Jackson Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Moorpark, Calif., vs. Robert Sailer II, Pioneer; Courtney Sailer, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
John Allbright, 352 E. Rosewood Ave., vs. Laura Allbright, Osseo, Mich. Divorce granted.
Shaun Ratliff, 105 Ralston Ave., and Danielle Ratliff, Adrian, Mich. Case dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Jennifer Mengerink, 2157 Hawthorne Drive, and Andrew Mengerink, 2157 Hawthorne Drive. Case dismissed.
Jennifer Solsbury, 1863 Ginter Road, and Jeffery Andrist, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Douglas and Robin McDonald, S&M Northern Investments LLC, First Add., Block 5, lot 3; Original Plat, part lot 102, abandoned canal land.
Fern Reimund et al to Joseph Kieffer, C. Miller's Add., Block B, part lot G; Riverside Park Add., lot 1.
Richard Gamby III to Amanda Miller, Holgate's Second Add., Block 1, part lots 11-12.
Kevin and Diana Decker to Brandon and Erin Wachtmann, Baringer's Third Add., lot 36.
Defiance Ward 2 —
T3 Properties LLC to Amanda Zettel, May and Others Add., part lot 4.
Aaron Copi to Erin Copi, William C. Holgate's First Add., Block 4, lot 7.
EGZ Investments LLC to WBRE LLC, Westwood Add., part lot 46.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Douglas and Robin McDonald to S&M Northern Investments LLC, Carter and Others Add., part lots 72-73; Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 3.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Douglas and Robin McDonald to S&M Northern Investments LLC, Lakota Hills First Add. and Lakota Hills Sub., part lots 5, 32.
Delbert Hammon (dec.) to Craig Hammon et al, Biede Place Add., lot 16, part lot 17.
Janalee and David Steinberger to Josh Gares, Kahlo's Add. to East Defiance, lot 16.
Douglas and Robin McDonald to S&M Northern Investments LLC, Sec. 35, 1.11 acres.
Defiance Township —
James Ward Sr. to James Jr. and Angie Ward, Sec. 10, 4.502 acres.
Kenneth Rohlf et al to Peggy and Edward Wright, Sec. 14, 16.014 acres (split).
Farmer Township —
Anita Brandeberry et al to Martin and Shelly Reagle, co-trustees, Sec. 24, 36.188 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Vogelsong Properties LLC to David Straub, Edgerton's Outlots, lot 24, part lot 25.
Brent and Marsha Neidhardt to Brent and Marsha Neidhardt, Edgerton's Outlots, part lot 21.
Brent Neidhardt and Marsha Chaffins to Brent and Marsha Neidhardt, Westwood Estates, part Block A.
Robert Meyer, successor trustee, to Caleb Sowles, Auditor's Plat of Hicksville, part lot 76.
Highland Township —
Alex and Nikole Menendez to Kristen Zachrich, Highland Plains Sub., lot 5.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Teresa Johnson et al to Geoffrey and Kelly Bratsberg, Sec. 11, 0.42 acre, 2.563 acres (split), 9.634 acres (split).
Noble Township —
Grand Slam Properties LLC to Airway Estates LLC, Sec. 5, 18.795 acres, 1.753 acres.
Bradley and Nicole Hoffman to Christopher and Sarah Steffel, Clayfield Add. replat, lot F.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Frank Melchor (dec.) to Linda Melchor, Riverview Add. Extension, lots 118-119.
Jared and Jennifer Osborne to Grace Torrez, Saunders-Snyder Add. Sub., part lot 10.
Robert Vieira (dec.) to Randall Vieira, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 33.
Kristen Zachrich to Kevin and Diana Decker, Hunter Glen Condos Phase II, unit E-2.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Peggy May, executrix of the estate of Joan Gearing to Sandra Dietrich et al, River Crossing Condos, building J.
North Richland Township —
Fredrick Town Commons LLC to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 16, 76.3 acres.
South Richland Township —
Beverly Minck to Fredrick Town Commons LLC, Sec. 23, 2.79 acres.
Larry Retcher (dec.) to Phyllis Retcher, Sec. 24, 10.96 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Bruce Fortier, trustee, to Paul Steel, Sec. 25, 13.685 acres, 4.626 acres.
