Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Louie Albright, 53, Defiance, truck driver, and Jenifer Albright, 49, Defiance, homemaker.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. James Sharp (dec.); Derrek Sharp, Sherwood; State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, Wauseon; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Taylor Seinkner, 1000 Ralston Ave., and Samuel Seinkner, 2084 Royal Palm Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
James Crawford, Indianapolis, vs. Jason Carrier, Albion, Mich.; and J and J Lawn Services, LLC, Albion, Mich. Money judgment.
Katie Dodson, 214 Clinton St., vs. Jerimie Dodson, 622 Ottawa Ave. Divorce.
Jennifer Rittenhouse, 26773 County Road 424, vs. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus; Toledo Clinic Facial Plastics and Dermatology, Toledo; and Mercy Health Defiance Clinic, 1400 E. Second St. Money judgment.
Parry Shetler, 885 Summit St., and Ruth Shetler, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Amy Opdycke, 28528 Bowman Road; and Samantha Opdycke, a minor by and through her father and natural guardian, Nathan Opdycke, Holgate; Nathan Opdycke, Holgate vs. Brynn Ballmer, Fayette. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mariesa Ramirez, 420 Hopkins St. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Monica Rose, 816 Lincoln Drive. Money judgment.
Autumn Bennett, Sherwood, and Jerrad Bennett, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Jason Fisher, Marion, vs. Brenda Fisher, 1233 Schultz St. Divorce granted.
Alisha Lambert, 1485 Terrawenda Drive, vs. Jeramie Lambert, Sherwood. Divorce granted.
Heidi Hitchcock, Hicksville, vs. Nicholas Hitchcock, Edgerton. Both parties granted divorce.
Christopher Church, 25230 Nagel Road, and Tianna Church, 883 Circle Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Lowell Hamrick, 1221 Ayersville Ave., and Morgan Rathburn, Montpelier. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Amy Krueger et al to Jessica Donnelly, South Defiance Add., lots 162-163.
Dino and Bonnie Volpe to Dina and Bonnie Volpe, trustees, Hoffman's First Add., lot 77.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Dylan Metz to Wanderlust Holdings, Ltd., Mary and Others Add., lot 21; Ottley and Others Add., lot 4.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Paul and Diana Bauer to Kristofer and Melissa Kleman, Carter and Others Add., lot 51.
Upgrade Properties, LLC, to Annette Manson, trustee, Auditor's Plat of lots north of the Maumee, lots 1, 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Danny Rettig (dec.) to Rosanne Rettig, Lakota Hills Sub., Phase VI, lot 98.
Dylan Mertz to Wanderlust Holdings Ltd., Chalet Place Add., part lot 36; Enterprise Add. Block 1, part lot 29.
Paula Martinez (dec.) to Ruben Martinez, East View Add., part lot 133, lot 134.
Herbert Jordan (dec.) to Rose Jordan et al, Auditor's Plat of Ottawa Terrace, lot 28.
Defiance Township —
Timothy and Virginia Wiseman to Joel Wiseman et al, Melia's Sub., part lot 4, part lots 4-5.
Mary Font to Elaine Collins et al, Sec. 17, 0.25 acre.
Delaware Township —
Randall Ward (dec.) to Mary Ward, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Ronald and Barbara Sharp to Iraida Marin, Emanuel Miller Add., lots 15-16.
Carol Speiser to Dale and Lynnette Bak, Miller and Others Add., lot 32.
Farmer Township —
Eric Scantlen to Eric and Erin Scantlen, Sec. 35, 4.074 acres.
Hicksville Village EVSD —
J&J Family Farms LLC to J&J Family Farms Hicksville, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 127.
David Vaughn (dec.) to Margaret Vaughn, Auditor's Plat, part lot 248, part lot 248.
Bruce and Debra Guilford to Brian Hootman et al, Old Mill Road Sub., lot E.
Highland Township —
Patrick Wolfrum to Joseph and Lori Hoshock, Sec. 4, 13.644 acres (split).
Mark Township —
Paul and Linda Curtis (dec.) to Loretta Curtis et al, Block 10, lots 3-4.
Saylor Farms, LLC, to Timothy and Kayleigh Runk, Sec. 35, 3.015 acres (split).
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Jill Hubbard, aka Jill A. Baden and Stephen Hubbard, to Diana Rodriguez Salinas, et al, Riverdale Heights Add., part lot 19, lot 20.
Joseph Steyer (dec.) to Anne Steyer, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 16.
Noble Township —
Bradley Pittman, trustee, to Kelly Grube, Sec. 10, 2.789 acres (split).
Margaret and Keith Wiemken to Christine Frederick et al, Christi Meadows Sub. Extension 2, lot C.
Washington Township —
Janice and Dennis Caryer to Cory Baden et al, Sec. 2, 1.75 acres, 72.027 acres.
Estate of Karen Schroeder to James Schroeder, Sec. 33, 1.18 acres.
