Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Derrick Dunn, 43, Langrange, Ind., and Stephanie Hawkins, 22, Defiance, homemaker.
Christopher Snider, 61, Fort Wayne, retired, and Timothy McLee, 70, Fort Wayne, retired.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Wells Fargo Bank, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Raymond Sr. and Dawn Stone, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Ken Zephyr, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Elizabeth George, 1717 Elmwood Drive, and Tyler George, 918 Latty St. Dissolution of marriage.
Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Travis Ferreira, 724 Logan St. Money judgment.
Christopher Friedhoff, 14716 Ohio 111, and Pamela Friedhoff, Pico Rivera, Calif. Divorce.
Joshua Holder, Greenfield, Ind., vs. Amber Childree, 522 Grover Ave. Foreign support.
Armando Acevedo, 220 Wyandotte Ave., vs. Tina Acevedo, Napoleon. Divorce.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Chad Peter, Hicksville. Money judgment.
The State Bank and Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Randy Marks, 17341 Mud Creek Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Robert Whitaker, 622 Dakota Place, vs. Loraine Whitaker, 23484 County Road 10. Divorce.
Christine Ramirez, address unavailable, vs. Chagoyan Ulises, 295 Blanchard Drive. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Edward Dalton, 09020 Christy Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Samuel Flowers, 631 Village Lane. Judgment for plaintiff.
Christiana Swanson, 1015 Wayne Ave., vs. Aaron Swanson, 900 Anthony Wayne Boulevard. Divorce granted.
Jessica Vold, address unavailable, vs. Nathan Jewell, address unavailable. Domestic violence civil protection order effective until Feb. 18, 2026.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Carol Blanchard, 634 Holgate Ave. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to AmeriFirst Financial Corporation, Hill & Myers Add., lot 22, part lot 23.
Rebecca Haney and Jeffrey Haney to Dustin Young, South Defiance Add., lot 35.
Katelyn and Steven Baldridge to Cary Boice, South Defiance Add., lot 208.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Scott and Jennifer Cupps to Samantha Fernandez, May and Others Add., part lot 1.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Mathew and Marie Valdez to Mathew Valdez et al, Williamstown Add., part lot 66.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jeremiah Roehrig to Hopson Property Management LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 138.
Richard Gamby III to Jeremy and Bridget Gustwiller, Chalet Place Add., part lots 36-37.
Marissa and Steve Olwin to Courtney Sherrow, Kahlo's First Add. to East Defiance, lots 17, 20, 23.
D&D Properties Plus LLC to Mark Janowiecki Jr., East View Add., lot 238.
Mark Jr. and Brenda Janowiecki to Susan O'Keefe, East View Add., lot 238.
Sherwood Village —
Dayton and Jennifer Smith to Cory Schindler et al, Auditor's Plat (2.418 acres), Sec. 20, part lot 17.
Farmer Township —
Owen and Carol Schroeder Farms LLC to Ashley Patton, Sec. 5, 1.528 acres (split).
Owen and Carol Schroeder to Ashley Patton, Sec. 5, 1.572 acres.
Russell and Susan Zeedyk to Russell Zeedyk Jr., Sec. 10, 5.785 acres (split).
Hicksville Village —
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Steve Lengacher et al, Krotz's Add., lots 12-13.
James and Cynthia Porter to Peyton Bowers, Auditor's Plat of Hicksville, part lot 48.
Estate of Janis Meyer to Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Auditor's Plat, part lot 76.
Jill Krakowski et al to Dennis and Roberta Balser, Auditor's Plat, lot 355, part lot 29.
Highland Township —
Suzanne Moore to Caleb Cook et al, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, lot 61.
William and Patricia Sigg to Bruce Tressler, Fourth Add. to Slusser's Homes Add., part lot 10, part lot 10, part lot 11.
John and Myrna Weible to Ryan Randall et al. Sec. 11, 143.113 acres.
Mark Township —
Larry and Rebecca Pickett to Julie Barth et al, Sec.12, 4.179 acres.
Tammy Neilson to Daniel Sr. and Deborah Carr, Sec. 30, 1.506 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Matthew and Mallory Wilson to Joshua Beardsley et al, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 128.
Noble Township —
Barbara Hubbell, executrix of the Estate of Frederick I. Patton, to Brian Ramey et al, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Melissa Diemer, successor trustee, to Daniel Woodring et al, Sec. 12, 11.16 acres.
North Richland Township —
Estate of Clara E. Sweinhagen to William Clevenger et al, Sec. 22, 91.341 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Ryan and Emily Schaufele to Ryan and Emily Schaufele, Evansport Original Plat, lot 111.
Samuel Davis to Jamie Davis et al, Evansport Original Plat, lot 51.
Patricia Fronk et al to Gaven McEwen, Evansport Original Plat, lots 36, 41.
Washington Township —
Virgil Wyse (dec.) to Joan Wyse, Sec. 1, 1.247 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.