On the dockets
Margaret Graham (dec.) c/o Sharon Bridenbaugh, executrix of the estate of Margaret B. Graham, 304 Carpenter Road; Sharon Bridenbaugh, 901 Ralston Ave.; David Graham, West Chester; Michael Graham, Redmond, Wash., vs. Brookview Healthcare Center, 214 Harding St.; Peregrine Health Services Inc., Columbus; Brandon Webb, 214 Harding St.; Golden Living Center, Indianapolis, Ind.; and John Does 1-5, address unknown. Money judgment.
Shannon Conroy, Napoleon; and Arthur Law Firm Co., 901 Ralston Ave., vs. Northern Buckeye Health Plan, Chicago. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jeremy Ankney, 13665 Guy Ave. Money judgment.
John Sliwinski, 20373 Cromley Road, and Heather Sliwinski, Pemberville. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Somer Renollet, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Janell Stuckey, 23694 Allen Road, and Charles Stuckey, 23694 Allen Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Dan Davis-Johnson, 830 Kentner St., vs. Kristin Davis-Johnson, Napoleon. Case dismissed.
Eric Goodrich, 409 Osceola Ave., and Breanne Goodrich, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Rodney and Lynda Brown to Riverview Land Management LLC, Bouton and Others Add., Block 8, lot 11.
Daniel Becher to Timothy and Lisa Hacker, South Defiance Add., part lot 154.
Gerald Rodenberger Jr., administrator of the estate of Marian K. Hammer, to Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., South Defiance Add., lot 23.
Lynn Shively (dec.), trustee, to Marvin Shively, successor trustee, Jefferson Terrace Add., part lot 5, lot 6.
Marvin Shively, successor trustee, to Douglas Shively, Jefferson Terrace Add., part lot 5, lot 6.
Jeffrey Horvath, guardian of the person and Estate of Norman R. Seibold, to Brent Kipp et al, Krotz's Add., lot 21.
Denese Hoffer et al to Brent Kipp, Krotz's Add., lot 21.
Terri and Joseph Schmenk to Keith Parsons et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lot 132.
Cole and Amy Lantz to Amy Lantz, trustee, Ritchie Riverview Add., lot 4.
Chester and Patricia Harter to Chester Harter Jr. et al, Village of Berkshire Replat, lot 40.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Sharri and Jeffrey Gee to Jessica Gee, Warren and Others Add., lot 31.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Robert Snyder to Robert and Stephanie Snyder, Fales and Adams Add., lot 33, part lot 34.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Candace Jones to Nicholas Walker, Biede Place Add., lot 78.
Baughman Holdings LLC, trustee, to Susanne and Richard Siler, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 65.
T&T Nam LLC to Young Nam et al, East View Add., part lots 7-8, 10.
Delaware Township —
Andrew and Barbara Ladd to Barbara Ladd, Sec. 8, 1.379 acres.
Farmer Township —
Jamie Lambert to Dustin and Melissa Grine, Sec. 13, 5.542 acres.
Hicksville Village —
J&J Family Farms Hicksville LLC, to Jason and Amy Schooley, Auditor's Plat (14.289 acres), lot 127.
JoAnn Mettert (dec.) to Rickie Mettert, successor trustee, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 19.
Rickie Mettert, successor trustee, to Brian and Diane Zeedyk, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 19.
Kenneth and Cynthia Krynock to Robert and Arlene Carwile, Shepard and Summers Add., lot 4, part lot A.
Hicksville Township —
Tony and Teresa Congleton to TJ Tonylee Congleton, trustee, Sec. 4, 4.5909 acres.
Highland Township —
Brent and Pamela Roth to Row-Crop Inc., Sec. 12, 159.35 acres; Sec.13, 0.15 acre.
Robert and Donna Greve to Benjamin and Regina Maddock, Sec. 26, 11.09 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Rae Paff to RaePaff et al, Sec. 20, 2.792 acres, 3.01 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Kathleen Friedman to Velma Lewis, Riverview Add. Extension 2, lots 17-18.
Defiance City-NELSD —
John Davis et al to James Elchinger, Kettenring Hills Condos Building E, unit 760.
North Richland Township —
Mark Speiser and Tricia Sanford-Speiser to Riverview Land Management LLC, Sec. 23, 13.181 acres.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Deborah Bush to Corey Bush et al, Sec. 33, 1.324 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Kathleen Homier et al, co-executors of the estate of Walter H. Schappert, to Randy and Angela Vogel, Sec.13, 5.534 acres (split).
