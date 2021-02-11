Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Erby Gonzales Jr., 28, Defiance, and Sara Martinez, 36, Defiance, laborer.
Douglas Hagerman, 25, Defiance, maintenance tech., and Danielle Bird, 23, Defiance, teacher.
James Beach, 72, Defiance, retired, and Dorothy Love, 56, Defiance, self-employed.
Kevin Wilson, 30, Hicksville, general labor, and Teresa Finch, 39, Hicksville, housewife.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
David Garcia Jr., Marblehead, and Jessica Garcia, 844 N. Clinton. Dissolution of marriage.
Estela Spires, Canton, vs. General Motors LLC, Lexington, Ky.; and John Logue, Columbus. Notice of appeal-workers compensation.
Jillian Edgar, Auburn, Ind., vs. James Pask, Hicksville. Foreign support.
Sara Ramirez, 514 Rulf St., vs. Paul Ramirez, 896 Sunday St. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Deborah Farlow, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Dennis Steele, 410 Osceola Ave. Money judgment.
Julia Dickman, 41 Squires Ave., vs. Marissa Merritte, 4308 W. Rolling Meadows Blvd. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Defiance County treasurer vs. Sally Geiger. Case dismissed.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gerald Whitney, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Lonnie Schappert vs. Richard Straka, 08356 Ohio 15. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Mayfield Heights, vs. Stacy Bartley, Holgate. Default judgment for plaintiff.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Austin and Raya Owens, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Ryan and Nicole Adam, 09233 Christy Road, vs. Erik Short, Stryker; and SDG Cabinetry LLC, Akron. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Joseph Rakes, Richmond, Va. Default judgment granted.
Nicholas Hoffman, 1481 Pinehurst Drive, vs. Alyssa Hoffman, 1844 Tiffin Court. Plaintiff granted divorce.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Robert Arps, executor of the estate of William Arps, aka William Arps Jr. to Keith and Pamela Schroeder, Sec. 2, 0.771 acre.
Christine Meyer to Christine Meyer, trustee, Sec. 15, 1 acre, 19.14 acres, 5.95 acres.
Christine Meyer et al to Christine Meyer, trustee, et al, Sec. 15, 20.14 acres.
Dexter Benecke (dec.), trustee, to Mark Hagans, successor trustee, Sec. 21, 40 acres; Sec. 22, 77.146 acres.
Ridge Farm, an Ohio Partnership, to Ridge Farm, an Ohio Partnership, Sec. 21, 40 acres; Sec. 22, 77.146 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Judy and john Rohlf to Mikayla Smith, Canal Block Add., part lot 15.
SLR Properties, LLC, to Mark Janowiecki Jr., C. Miller's Add. Block B, lot 3.
Vickie Myers, treasurer of Defiance County, to Henry County Bank, Anthony Wayne Add., lots 9-10.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Ashton Otte to Adam Austermiller, Holgate's First Add., Sub. Lot B, lot 2.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Helen Moser to Karen Hill et al, co-successor trustees, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 21.
Lawrence Adcock (dec.) to Todd Adcock et al, Auglaize Condos, Unit X.
Henry and Stephanie Sours to Christina Grant, Ansberry Place Add., part lot 50.
DJZ Properties, LLC, to Henry and Stephanie Sours, Mrs. Miller's Add. to Gnadensburg, part lot 7.
Emily Kent to Cheri Fullington, Auditor's Plat East of the Auglaize River, lot 9, part lot 21.
Hopson Property Management, LLC, to Keith and Alyssa Brannon, East View Add., lots 249-251.
Defiance Township —
Gary and Kay Beerbower-Brown to Eric and Megan Sierra, Sec. 11, 21.207 acres.
Pete and Kathleen Schlegel to Stephen and Sarah Walbolt, Sec.16, 8.326 acres (split).
Delaware Township —
Garland and June Crawford to Lori Coy et al, successor trustees, Sec. 29, 39.62 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Mary Gail Smith to John Smith, Original Plat, part lots 199-200; Auditor's Plat, part lot 228.
Hicksville Township —
Dennis Vetter et al, co-trustees, to Daniel and Loraine Vetter, trustees, Sec. 22, 18.504 acres, 16.081 acres.
Dennis Vetter et al, co-trustees, to Beth Shininger, trustee, Sec. 26, 34.928 acres.
Mark Township —
Charles Shidler to Lynn Shaffer, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Milford Township-Edgerton LSD —
Lee Abbruzzese to Dock Pigmon IV, Sec. 17, 5 acres.
Milford Township-Hicksville EVSD —
Lynn Lehman, trustee, to Lynn Lehman, trustee, Sec. 28, 73.563 acres, 1.337 acres, 5.06 acres.
Noble Township —
Samuel and Christina Switzer to Joshua Robertson, Donley's First Add., part lot 8; Sec. 15, Donley's First Add. (4.212 acres), part lot 13; Sec. 15, Donley's First Add. (1 acre), part lot 13.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD—
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Bistel Add. Extension, part lots 107-108.
Tiffin Township —
John Stever et al to John and Cynthia Stever, Sec. 21, 19.247 acres (split).
John Stever et al to Thomas and Norma Stever, Sec.21, 19.247 acres (split).
John Stever et al to John Stever et al, Sec. 21, 42.692 acres (split).
