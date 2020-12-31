Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Sara A. Steffan, 409 W. High St., and Sarah N. Steffan, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Defiance County treasurer vs. John Phillips, 29015 Steinmaier Road; unknown spouse of John Phillips, Steinmaier Road; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus; and John Phillips, Defiance. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Courtney Handy-Sailer, Hicksville, vs. Robert II Sailer, Pioneer. Divorce granted.
Jennifer Hinkle, 19620 Switzer Road, and Donald Hinkle Jr., Fort Wayne. Marriage dissolved.
Amy Brown, Ney, and James Brown, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Michael and Ann Blunt to Mary Fitzenrider-Cox, Lloyd's Second Add., lot 64, part lot 65.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Ottawa Oil Co. Inc. to Kevin Ellerbrock et al, co-trustees, Phelps Second Add., part lot A, vacated Allen Street.
Tiutam Bullock to Spencer Kramer, Vandenbroek's Add., lots 2-3.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Betty Emmel et al to Kevin Emmel et al, Gnadensburg Add., lot 6.
Louis and Reba Herman to Reba Herman, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 56.
Defiance Township —
Thomas and Becky Webb to Jeffrey and Sue Strausbaugh, Sec. 18, 2.554 acres (split), 57.051 acres.
Farmer Township —
John and Cheryl Chafin to Steven and Vickie Sprow, Sec. 12, 2.315 acres (split); Sec. 13, 7.787 acres (split).
John and Cheryl Chafin to Jeffrey and Paula Sprow, trustees, Sec. 12, 3.888 acres (split).
Joseph and Sheila Bertke to Brandon Franks et al, Farmer Center, Sec. 16, lot 17.
Gerald Vollmer et al to Gary and Debra Vollmer, Sec. 17, 31.63 acres.
Brenda Penner (dec.) to Ted Penner, Sec. 23, 38.679 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Eric Cummins and Jenna Slattery to Wade Krontz, Shoe Factory Add., lot 69.
Julie Onstott, executrix of the estate of Julie Marie Onstott to Forrest Hanna et al, Clearview Sub., lot 27.
Hicksville Township —
Timothy and Jeri Wentzel to Eric Cummins et al, Gordon Creek Drive, lot 7.
Highland Township —
Junior Bolley to Junior Bolley, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Gerald and Patsy Saco to Johnathan and Kristen Leaders, Sec. 23, 17.75 acres.
Mark Township —
Angela Hearne, trustee, et al to Russell Hearne et al, Sec. 35, 80 acres.
Noble Township —
Brenda Penner (dec.) to Ted Penner, Sec. 8, 46.981 acres, 2.384 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Patricia Hinojosa to Victor Hinojosa, Evansport Original Plat, lots 107-108.
Angela Hearne, trustee, to Angela Hearne, trustee, et al, Sec. 31, 34 acres.
Angela Hearne, trustee, et al to Russell Hearne et al, Sec. 31, 34 acres.
Washington Township —
Jerald Hootman (dec.) to Ann Keller, Sec. 22, 0.984 acre.
Steven Coolman and Barbara Shininger to Steven and Barbara Shininger, Sec. 35, 1.793 acres (combining), 3.483 acres (combining), 34.276 acres (combining), 0.486 acre (combining).
Ney Village —
Twin Peaks Properties, Ltd. to BT Vance Properties, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lots 32, 41.
