Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Joseph Rakes, 221 Hopkins St. Money judgment.
Platinum Rental, LLC, Cunningham, Ky., vs. Jeremy Coler, 613 Santa Fe Place. Money judgment.
Ronnie Mason Jr., 323 Auglaize St., vs. Norma Mason, Bryan. Divorce.
Joshua Gorrell and Lindsey, Benton Ridge, vs. Jeffrey Davis, 07640 Ohio 15; B.L.B. Leasing Inc., Hamler; and Robert Blue Trucking Inc., Hamler. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Eric and Megan Sierra to Steve and Marrisa Olwin, Bouton and Others Add., Block 4, part lot 2.
Justin and Erin Doenges to Aaron Paquette, Bouton and Others Add. Block 4, part lot 2.
Rosemary Brady to Judy Rohlf, Canal Block Add., part lot 15.
William and Janice Duerk to Wensink Property Management, LLC, Gorman's Add., lot 9.
Jaxson Enterprises Ltd. to Daphne Rucker et al, Krotz's Add., part lots 25-26.
Corinna and Scott Rittenhouse to Timothy McKeen, Heidepreim Add. to South Defiance, lot 3.
Ashley Phebus to Mark and Teresa Thielking, lots between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 68.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Ashley and Christopher Miller to Sarah Fockler, Northfield Add. Extension, lot 12.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Barbara Kochensparger to Douglas Miller et al, Lakota Hills Sub., lot 3.
Defiance Township —
Dennis Dailey (dec.) to Cynthia Dailey, Houck's River View Sub., lot 2, part lot 3.
Sherwood Village —
Donald and Victoria McGlaughlin to The Lumberyard Ltd., Auditor's Plat (0.5648 acre), part lot 40.
Hicksville Village —
Betty Guilford to Bruce Guilford et al, Woods Add., part lot 2.
Cody and Jenna Royer to Salvado Avalos, Auditor's Plat, part lot 45.
Highland Township —
William and Sonia Korte to Louie Albright, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Kari and Robert Powers to Brittany and Anthony Powers, Maple Ave. Sub. Number 2, lot 2.
Mark Township —
Patrick Ittner et al to Mark Coressel Jr., Sec. 12, 1.587 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Todd Comer and Erin Zerbe to Caleb Garrett, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 67.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
Rachel Rosenfeld et al to Jacob and Bridget Oberlin, Maumee River Crossing, lots 9, 9A.
Noble Township —
Jacob and Bridget Oberlin to Mathias Grube, Noble Estates Sub. Phase 1, lot 26.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Elizabeth Sigg, successor trustee, to Steven and Katelyn Baldridge, Kettenring Hills Condos, Unit 774, Building B.
North Richland Township-NELSD –
Derek and Kathelyn Weible to Sonia and William Korte, Sec. 17, 20.66 acres.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Bruce Goodwin (dec.) to Marlene Goodwin, Sec. 27, 59.349 acres, 4.015 acres, 2.736 acres.
Washington Township —
Robert II and Stacy Lambert to Michael Karzynow, Sec. 29, 31.338 acres.
