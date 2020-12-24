Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Kipp McCann, 25, Defiance, construction, and McKenzie Myles, 26, Napoleon, nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Timothy Burris, 08701 Christy Road, vs. Kati Miller, 1583 S. Clinton St.; Trexis Insurance Corp., Franklin, Tenn.; John Does 1-10, name and addresses unknown. Money judgment.
Douglas Huffman, Bryan, vs. Timothy Livengood, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Premier Bank, successor by merger to First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Youngstown, vs. Jacob Beltz, Bryan; unknown spouse, if any, of Jacob Beltz, Bryan; John Doe, unknown tenant, if any, of 110 E. Elm St., Sherwood; Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Cincinnati; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Joseph Winners, 500 Harrison Ave., vs. Stefany Winners, Toledo. Divorce.
Mikyla Garcia, 213 Lancelot Drive, vs. Eric Garcia, 1537 Terrawenda Drive, Dissolution of marriage.
David Avina, 192 Wilson St., vs. Boes Management Corp., Paulding; and John/Jane Doe, address unknown; John Does, address unknown. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Oscar and Carollyn Jiminez, 1012 Latty St., vs. Jessica Debarba, 16704 Ohio 15; and Donald Schroeder, Columbus Grove. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Kyle Lindeman, 994 W. High St., vs. Jessica Garcia, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Miguel Ortiz, 1851 Sherwood Ave., vs. Holly Ortiz, 2056 Buckingham Court. Divorce granted.
Britny Ball, Oakwood, and Adam Ball, 25590 Watson Road. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Wesley McFarland et al to Benjamin Polasek, trustee, Sec. 28, 30 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Julie Brandt to James Brandt, Charles Miller's Add., lot 8.
Robert L. Dawson Inc. to Sundawg Properties, LLC, Hoffman First Add., lot 78.
Estate of George J. Edmunds Jr. to Okie Davis, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 27.
Sara and Sarah Steffan to Michael Paschall, trustee, lots between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lot 56.
Defiance Ward 2 —
James and Deanna Zachrich to Robert and Donna Greve, Westwood Add., lot 2.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Steven and Katelyn Baldridge to Brent and Christine Wallick, East Defiance Add., part lot 57; Chalet Place Add., lot 17.
John and Diane Stemen to Jameson Stemen et al, Oak Park Add., lots 46-47.
SLR Properties, LLC, to Michelle Sherry, East View Add., part lots 7-8, 10.
Estate of Carol S. Miller to Robert Miller, Powell View Heights Add., lot 50.
Defiance Township —
Earl and Dorothy Mottashed to Tyler and Rebecca Flory, Sec. 13, 55.695 acres.
T&W Webb, LLC, to Thomas Webb et al, Sec. 18, 3.91 acres.
William and Christine Webb to Thomas and Becky Webb, Sec. 18, 2.554 acres (split).
Delaware Township —
Trenton Smith to Clinton and Rachel Smith, Sec. 2, 94.373 acres (split).
Trenton Smith to Nate Smith, Sec. 2, 47.39 acres (transfer after split).
Lonnie and Mary Williams to Lonnie Williams, trustee, Sec. 32, 4.42 acres.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Joseph F. Graber to Devon Eicher, Sec. 19, 22.805 acres, 2.503 acres.
Allan Lucas to VDM Farms, LLC, Sec. 26, 157.222 acres; Sec. 29, 0.5 acre.
Highland Township —
Stanley Ankney to Andrea Ankney et al, Sec. 2, 3 acres, 6.885 acres.
AAT Real Estate, LLC, to Kelsey Lack, Ayers-Acres, lot 2.
Earl and Dorothy Mottashed to Tyler and Rebecca Flory, Sec. 18, 28.461 acres.
Jimmy and Janette Brown to Kyle and Julie Gustwiller, Sec. 21, 6.537 acres split.
Jimmy and Janette Brown to Jason and Andrea Brown, Sec. 21, 3.058 acres split.
Mark Township —
Chad Fockler to Kari Fockler, Sec. 7, 1.667 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Susan Stiver to Hook Holdings, LLC, Sec. 6, 57.596 acres (split).
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Jeffrey and Roseann Volkert to Julie Fockler, Sec. 29, 5 acres.
Noble Township —
Nancy Groll to William and Amanda Morris, Sec. 15, 2.8 acres.
Defiance City-Richland DCSD —
Pamela Teegarden by Beth Rose, private selling officer, to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Bistel Add. Extension, part lots 107-108.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Evangelina Canales to Efrain and Evangelina Canales, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 3.
Gregory Steyer, trustee, to Michael Hanna et al, Sec. 31, 4.612 acres.
Estate of Michael K. Baldridge to Kimberly Jackson, Engelwood Add., lot 9.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Rodney and Kelly Derrow to BSJF Properties Ltd., Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 6.
Tiffin Township —
John Park to Filtration Properties, LLC, et al, Sec. 11, 5 acres.
Nicholas and Amy Beach to Gavin Vitek, Sec. 31, 1.79 acres.
Washington Township —
Benjamin and Tiffany Guisinger to Tony Jr. and Stephanie Melroy, Sec. 11, 2.11 acres.
