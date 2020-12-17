Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jennifer Solsbury, 1863 Ginter Road, and Jeffrey Andrist, 1863 Ginter Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Richard and Karen Wann, Hicksville; LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C.; LVNV Funding, LLC, Columbus; and unknown tenants, Hicksville. Tax foreclosure.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee of Antler Mortgage Trust 2018-RTL1, Lisle, Ill., vs. T3 Properties, LLC, Paulding; Timothy Font II, Paulding; Century West Jericho Soccer Partners, LLC, Rochelle Park, N.J.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee of Antler Mortgage Trust 2018-RTL1, Lisle, Ill., vs. T3 Properties, LLC, Paulding; Century West Jericho Soccer Partners, LLC, Rochelle Park, N.J.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee of Antler Mortgage Trust 2018-RTL1, Lisle, Ill., vs. T3 Properties, LLC, Paulding; Timothy Font II, Paulding; Century West Jericho Soccer Partners, LLC, Rochelle Park, N.J.; Century Defiance Partners, LLC, Rochelle Park, N.J.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Alexis and Brendon Mohre, Bryan, vs. Daniel Whittaker, Bryan; and Whittaker Family Dental, LLC, Bryan. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Samuel Flowers, 631 Village Lane.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Nicole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; unknown spouse of Nicole Kelly, 17569 Ohio 18; Samuel Kelley, 19619 Blosser Road; unknown spouse of Samuel Kelly, 19619 Blosser Road; Farm Credit Services of Mid American FLCA, Louisville, Ky.; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Schnipke, Ney. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Kevin Durham, 1432 Deerfoot Drive, and Natasha Durham, 1602 S. Jackson Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Emily Mack, 705 Washington Ave., and Josiah Mack, Bowling Green. Marriage dissolved.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Raymond Johnson (dec.), Colonial Heights, Va.; heirs and assigns of Raymond Johnson, Colonial Heights, Va.; Herbert Johnson (dec.), Hicksville; unknown successors of Herbert Johnson, Hicksville; Glen Johnson, Cecil. Default judgment granted.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Ryan Tressler, Lima; and unknown spouse of Ryan Tressler, 13330 Oris St. Default judgment granted.
Howard Tropepe, Cincinnati, vs. Kassandra Tropepe, 222 Jackson Ave. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
J. Scott and Sharilyn Miller to Sheena Miller, trustee, et al, Sec. 2, 20.129 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
To Nam to Young Nam, lots between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 139.
Scott and Danielle McCullough to Kyle Redmond, South Defiance Add., lot 192.
Scott Love to Roldolfo and Norberta Tijerina, Baringer's Third Add., lot 40.
Erin and Ernest Pearson to Elyse Smiddy, Baringer's Third Add., lot 8.
Antoinette Tucker to Mark and Denise Spencer, trustees, Village of Berkshire, lot 59.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Davenport Properties, LLC, to T26 Properties, LLC, Romke's Block Add., part lot 1.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Mark Bowers and Susan Chapnick to Mary Hutchinson, Biede Place Add., lots F, 114, 131.
Roberta Reeb to Robert and Sheri Cereghin, Biede Place Add., part lots 33, 40.
SLR Properties, LLC, to T&T Nam, LLC, East View Add., part lot 7-8, 10.
Crystal Casper et al to Susan O'Keefe, Krotz's Add. to East Defiance, lot 24.
David Fortier and Melanie Empleo to Brice Behnfeldt, East View Add., lot 191.
Defiance Township —
Don Hampshire (dec.) to Sandra Hampshire, Sec. 16, 5 acre.
Farmer Township —
Jeffrey and Paula Sprow to Jeffrey and Paula Sprow, trustees, Sec. 12, 81.474 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Alicia Costillo to Tanner Gipple, Auditor's Plat, part lot 45.
Christopher Ott to Timothy and Taylor Wells, Original Plat, lots 385-386, part lots 391-392.
Kibertin, Ltd., to Valerie Otte, Edgerton's Third Add., lots 43-44.
Highland Township —
Rex Wreede, successor trustee, et al, to William Sr. and Brenda Woodruff, Sec. 15, 1.107 acres.
Mark Township —
Noah and Ethel Delagrange to Tobias Bassler, Sec. 22, 7.244 acres, 12.634 acres; First Add., lots 32-33.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Abby Vetter and Jonathan Wolfrum to James and Patricia Hermiller, Green Meadows Condo, Phase 1, building 11, unit 255.
North Richland Township —
James and Norma Helmke to James and Norma Helmke, trustees, Sec. 3, 37.592 acres; Sec. 8, 23.88 acres; Sec. 9, 46.571 acres, 40 acres, 58.3 acres, 58.66 acres; Sec. 10, 20 acres, 19.24 acres, part lot 23; Sec. 11, 20.04 acres, 60 acres; Sec. 16, 30 acres; Sec. 17, 58.7 acres.
Estate of Clara Sweinhagen to Gary and Jayna Hammon, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Ronald Shock (dec.) to Penny Richardson et al, Evansport Original Plat, lots 87-88.
Washington Township —
Robert Lambert II, successor trustee, et al, to Raymond and Kathy Bok, trustees, Sec. 31, 93.612 acres.
