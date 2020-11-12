Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Defiance County Treasurer vs. Ryan Tressler, Lima; and unknown spouse of Ryan Tressler, 13330 Oris St. Tax foreclosure complaint.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Moorpark, Calif., vs. Robert Sailer II, Pioneer; Courtney Sailer, Hicksville; and Defiance County Treasurer. Money judgment.
Terri Lessard, Hicksville, vs. Kenneth Lessard, Hicksville. Divorce.
Paul Curtis, Lima, vs. General Motors, LLC, Lexington, Ky.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Discover Bank, New Albany, to Ashley Laney, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Paul Curtis, Lima, vs. G.M. National Benefit Center, Lexington, Ky.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Amy Brown, Ney, and James Brown, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Elavon Inc., Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Cole Dockery, 11486 Jacobs Trail Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Andrew Mekus, trustee, et al to Jason and Christina Bernal, Sec. 33, 5.908 acres.
Thomas Wetli (dec.) to Mary Wetli, Sec. 5, 21.548 acres.
Sandy Dietrich et al to David Kieffer, Sec. 29, 0.299 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Paul Bears et al to Timothy and Lexie McKeen, Mrs. Bouton's Second Add., lot 18.
John and Roxanne Crabill to Andrew and Elke Street, Bouton et al Add., Block 1, part lot 2.
Carp's B&D, LLC, to Anna Flores et al, Koerber Add., part lot 12.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Maria Sanchez et al to Benjamin and Kelly Osburn, Latty's First Add., lot 3.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Antonio Martinez to Alicia Hernandez, Williamstown Add., part lots 29-30.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Michael Hale et al to Patricia Oates, Auglaize Condos, unit H.
Patti Nixon (dec.) to Robert Nixon Jr., C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 51.
Richard Russell to Eudolio Hinojosa, East View Add., lot 29.
Charles Miler Jr. to Cheri Kirkham, Auditor's Plat of Lots, lot 3.
Triple Diamond Plastics, LLC, to Abel and Erica Salazar, Sec. 36, 2.629 acres.
Defiance Township —
Doug Layne et al to Nathan Heller, Sec. 3, 1.197 acres.
Gregory Hahn (dec.) to Lisa Hahn, Sec. 8, 0.87 acre; Link's Riverview Allotment, lot 7.
Lisa Hahn to Abigail Colley et al, Link's Riverview Allotment, lot 7.
Alan Lange to Alan Lange et al, Sec. 10, 34.276 acres.
Chad Foreman to Jennifer Foreman, Sec. 13, 4.06 acres, 0.94 acre, 3.71 acres.
Gary Lauber (dec.), trustee, to Nancy Lauber, trustee, Sudholtz Park Sub., part lots 14, 15-21, 22-24; lots 15-21, 31.
Sherwood Village —
Charles Fitzwater (dec.) to Rebecca Fitzwater, Rock's Add. Block B, lot 6.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Joni Carr (dec.) to Keith Carr, Sec. 5, 5.01 acres.
Estate of Max Singleton (dec.) to Elsie Singleton, Sec. 35, 0.65 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Estte of Nellie Wroblewski (dec.) to James Wroblewski Sr., Auditor's Plat, lot 104.
James Miglin et al to Max and Lou Ann Begley, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 4.
Jodee Peters to Babh Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 223 1/2, 224 1/2.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Aaron and Elena Caley, Auditor's Plat, part lot 149.
Terry Terrill et al to Amber Carwile, Auditor's Plat, part lot 294, lot 295.
Hicksville Township —
Tyler Herman to Zeedyk Farms, LLC, Sec. 2, 0.231 acre (split).
Zeedyk Farms, LLC, to Tyler Herman, Sec. 2, 0.254 acre (split).
Barbara Poper to Dustin Poper et al, Sec. 12, 1.34 acres.
Highland Township —
Cade and Brenda Mansfield to Fred Mansfield, Sec. 15, 0.636 acre.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Neil and Diane Cape to Charlene Swank, trustee, Sec. 5, 34.38 acres, 24.4 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brian and Sara Hammon to Gabe Brady, Sec. 12, 5.455 acres (split).
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Lyle and Beverly Kaiser, to The Lyle G. Kaiser Revocable Trust, Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Jeffery Lightle (dec.) to Pamela Lightle, Riverdale Heights Extension, lot 107.
Noble Township —
Christi Water Systems Inc., to John Brown, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 172.
Cindy Kimmons to Jason and Kara Gerona, Noble Estates Sub. Phase 1, lot 2.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Gerald Zimmerman (dec.) to Carolyn Zimmerman, Zimmerman's First Add., lot 4.
Mary Osborn (dec.) to John Behringer et al, Woodlands, lot 38.
Adrienne Limbacher to Cody Mohr et al, Englewood Third Add., lot 27.
North Richland Township —
Board of Trustees of Richland Township to Jewell Service Station, LLC, Sec. 4, 0.255 acre.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Lauren Wachtman Jr. to Gerald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 28, 31.434 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD-Annex —
David Geiger to Conner and Heather Crandall, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 63, part lot 64.
Tiffin Township —
Theresa Frank et al to Hornish Properties, LLC, Sec. 35, 81.176 acres (before combine), 74.02 acres (before combine).
Washington Township —
Kathleen Rath to Rebecca Tomkins et al, Sec. 1, 0.749 acre.
