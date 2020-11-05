Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Chad Neal, 30, Defiance, solutions specialist, and Kaci Seither, 28, Defiance, dental plan coordinator.
Jonathan Wolfrum, 33, Defiance, logistics executive, and Abby Vetter, 36, Defiance, finance director.
Gary Mann, 27, Defiance, forklift operator, and Jessica Berry, 28, Defiance, front desk.
Aaron Brown, 26, Defiance, assembly, and Elizabeth Acevedo, 28, Defiance, retail.
Boyd Hootman, 25, Hicksville, quality inspector, and Jaden Mast, 24, Sherwood, STNA.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Ryan and Nicole Adam, 09233 Christy Road, vs. Erik Short, Stryker; and SDG Cabinetry, LLC, Akron. Money judgment.
Tamela Noe, 500 N. Clinton St., vs. Chase Bussing, 1964 Riverside Drive. Divorce.
Jennifer Bustamante, address unavailable, vs. Alex Bustamante, address unavailable. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Olivia Killion, 235 Greer St., vs. William Killion, Ocala, Fla. Divorce.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Sondra Shaffer, 07417 Stever Road. Money judgment.
Brittany Grunden, 869 Summit St., vs. Susan Rakes, 871 Summit St. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kenneth Zephyr, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Daniel Stottlemyer, 30316 New Bavaria Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Christine Robbins, 28907 Steinmaier Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Fennetta Gokey, Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Elizabeth Roggie, 06909 Ohio 66. Duty of support found.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Edward III and Carol Zeller to James Derrow, Bouton et al, Block 9, lot 1; Bouton et al, Block 10, lot 4; Auditor's Plat, lots A and B.
Mark and Virginia Lawson to Jennifer Loose, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 22, part lot 22.
Diana Bakle et al to Michael and Ann Blunt, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 27.
Daniel Forbess to Chad Forbess et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 30.
James and Katherine Greiwe to Lucio Chavez II, Village of Berkshire Replat, lot 37.
Jean Gaskill to Jonathan Pontious, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 92.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Casey Derrow Properties, LLC, to Collin Derrow, Westwood Add. Extension, lot 1.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Dillon and Chelsea Cereghin to Allison Cereghin et al, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lots 70-71.
David and Marian Plant to Joel Plant, Fales and Adams Add., part lots 5-6.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Christine Davis to Juan Diaz, S&S Ranchland Heights Sub. Third Revised, lots 42-43.
Defiance Township —
Jeffrey Horvath, guardian of Mary Hoffman, to T3 Properties, LLC, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to Kenneth and Jamie Vogelsong, Auditor's Plat, part lot 8.
Vince Kline Sr. to Kyle Vance Sr., Auditor's Plat, part lot 47, part lot 47, part lot 55, part lot 62.
Neil Williams to Aaron and Sarah Pelland, Original Plat, lot 40.
Hicksville Village —
Chad Bassett Jr. et al to Pamela Ferguson, Northside Condos, unit 358.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Bradley Guilford, Bunnell's First Add., lot 3.
Christopher and Katrina Carns to Carns Properties, LLC, Applegate's Add., lot 3.
Kristine Miller, co-executors of the Estate of Lila Lee Wittig to Zilty, LLC, et al, Central Place Add., part lot 30; Auditor's Plat, part lot 12.
Michael Headley et al to Zilty, LLC, Central Place Add., part lot 30.
H&W Realty to Zilty, LLC, et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 12.
Bruce Guilford et al to David and Jordan Mills, Edgerton and Tannehill's Add., lot 6.
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to Vogelsong Properties, LLC, 0.425 acre (split), part lot 25 (lot A); 0.424 acre (split), part lot 25 (lot C); 0.024 acre (split), lot 24 (lot A); 0.469 acre (split), lot 24 (lot B); 0.024 acre (split), lot 24 (lot C); 0.469 acre (split), lot 24 (lot D).
Hicksville Township —
Shane and Alyson Bostic to Billie Blasingim, Noneman's Hicksville Acres Sub., lot 3.
Christopher and Katrina Carns to Carns Properties, LLC, Clearview Add., Sec. 1, lot 1.
Brett and Nichole Mickelson to Anthony and Rebecca Bailey, Sec. 18, 1 acre; Savage's First Add., lots 1-2.
Highland Township —
Shanda and Fred Smith to Tanya Moshier et al, Sec. 21, 0.85 acre.
Mark Township —
Delphia Elder, trustee, to David Kline, Block 12 Mark Center, part lot 1, lot 2, lot 9; 0.083 acre (split), Mark Center, Block 12; Block 12, Mark Center, 0.165 acre.
John Core (dec.) to Brian Core, co-trustee et al, Sec. 25, 80 acres; Sec. 26, 27 acres, 30 acres, 37 acres, 40 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Chelmer and June Appel to Timothy Appel, Sec. 11, 7.25 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Norman Kunce (dec.) to David Kunce et al, Wemor Park Add., lot 51, part lots 50, 52.
Randy and Angela Vogel to Taylor Vogelsong et al, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 11.
North Richland Township —
John Minsel (dec.) to Jane Minsel, Sec. 9, part lot 1, lot 1; Sec. 10, part lot 1.
Eric Steffel to David Katafias, Sec. 10, 2.069 acres, 2.069 acres.
Evelyn McMurtrie to Kurt McMurtrie et al, Sec. 12, 77 acres.
South Richland Township —
Sue Goller to Kathleen Augsburger, Sec. 36, 1.219 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Thelma Greutman to David and Kristie Greutman, Sec. 1, 4.947 acres.
Estate of Ray Carnahan to Sharon Carnahan, Sec. 23, 26.331 acres, 3.832 acres.
Washington Township —
Steve and Kim Esterline to Linda Urton et al, Sec. 16, 1.368 acres.
Timothy Runk to Richard Wye, Sec. 36, 1.5 acres.
