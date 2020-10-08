Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Alexander Ball, 34, Defiance, merchandise service team, and Katie Piwarski, 34, Defiance, social worker.
David Mohley, 33, Defiance, laborer, and Chelsea Marckel, 18, Defiance, laborer.
William Korte, 56, Defiance, general labor, and Sonia Mendez, 47, Defiance, quality engineer.
Matthew Wilson, 33, Defiance, production manager, and Mallory Wellman, 30, Defiance, CNC machinist.
Jordan Velez, 26, Defiance, youth facilitator, and Loren Davenport, 23, Defiance, childcare provider.
Raymond Jennings, 53, Defiance, general labor, and Julie Brandt, 48, Defiance produce manager.
Jeffrey Haney, 54, Grover Hill, millwright, and Rebecca Burns, 59, Defiance, orth. receptionist.
Norman Hardy, 50, Sherwood, maintenance, and Linda Ha, 51, Garden City, Mich., teacher.
Benjamin Major, 26, Defiance, retail, and Linnea Shinabery, 26, Defiance, retail.
James Shull, 54, Defiance, mail carrier, and Cara Smith, 50, Defiance, laborer.
Joseph Schlosser, 22, Defiance, siding contractor, and Abbey Zedaker, 21, Defiance, court security.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Fennetta Gokey, c/o Child Support Office, Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Elizabeth Roggie, 06909 Ohio 66. Foreign support.
Ronnie Gebhart, 18399 Ohio 18, vs. General Motors LLC, Columbus. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Vickie Eckenrode, 24880 County Road 10, vs. Gary Eckenrode, Akron. Divorce granted.
Stephanie Lambert, Sherwood, and Jamie Lambert, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
James Brandt, 619 Washington Ave., and Julie Brandt, 613 Washington Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Autumn Blaising, Hicksville, and James Blaising, Mansfield. Marriage dissolved.
Clark Retcher, 204 Westfield Ave., and Kassidy Retcher, Greenville, S.C. Marriage dissolved.
Todd Fry, 1717 Wildwood Ave., and Jennifer Fry, 1717 Wildwood Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Cheri Miler, 166 Cleveland Ave., and Charles Miler Jr., 1605 E. Second St. Marriage dissolved.
Chad Foreman, Napoleon, and Jennifer Foreman, 24546 Bowman Road. Marriage dissolved.
Victoria Resendiz, 222 Jackson Ave., vs. Juan Resendiz, Gilroy, Ga. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
David Gribble, London, vs. Nikole Gribble, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Douglas Blade, Hickville, vs. Carol Blade, Oregon. Divorce granted.
Logan Talbert, Vista, Calif., and Dakota Talbert, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Kari Fockler, Mark Center, and Chad Fockler, Edgerton. Marriage dissolved.
Joshua Hubbell, Hicksville, and Heather Hubbell, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Patricia Hinojosa, Evansport, and Victor Hinojosa, Evansport. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 2 —
Brenda and Richard Martinez to Jack and Sharon Winners, Vandenbroek's Add., lot 16, part lot 17.
Defiance Ward 3 —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Misty Engel, Auditor's Plat of lots north of Maumee River, part lot 18.
Alison Davis to Kathleen Kelly, Fales and Adams Add., lot 2.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Nancy Sentel to Richard Sentel, Lakota Ridge Condos, unit Z.
Defiance Township —
Mark and Brenda Rau to Lonny Gambler, Park View Add., lots 44-46, part lots 71-73.
Delaware Township —
John Chafin (dec.) to Flossie Chafin, Hartzog Sherwood Alt. 2, lot 3.
Farmer Township —
Janice Cottrell et al to Russell Jr. and Susan Zeedyk, Sec. 22, 17.074 acres split, 12.437 acres (bump), 2.396 acres (bump), 1 acre, 1.548 acres (split), 6.412 acres (split), 11.99 acres, 0.086 acre (split), 39.9 acres.
Janice Cottrell et al to Russell Zeedyk Jr., Sec. 15, 78.143 acres (remainder).
Martin and Shelly Reagle to Martin and Shelly Reagle, co-trustees, Sec. 23, 48.148 acres; Sec. 26, 77.899 acres, 80 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Doug and Carol Blade to Cara Potter, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 12; Auditor's Plat, part lot 114.
Quicken Loans LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Krotz's Add., lots 12-13.
Lila Wittig to Kristine Miller et al, Partnership Add., lot 25.
Robert and Vicki Evans to Kurtis and Courtney Graber, Maple Lane Sub., part lot 12, lot 13.
Rhoda Zook to Jarod Rosebrock, Auditor's Plat, part lots 38 1/2B, 150 acres, 150B, 150C.
Estate of William L. Metz to Phillip and Anita Harmon, Original Plat, lot 193, part lot 194.
Judith Morrison to Mariah McClish, Edgerton's Third Add., lot 40, part lot 41.
Kevin and Alyson Brush to Marie Clark, Auditor's Plat, part lot 50, lot 283; Sec. 31, 20 acres, 60 acres.
Gregory and Diane Collins to Gregory and Diane Collins, trustees, Guilford Sub., lot 15.
Mark Township —
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee of the Marvin Boehm Living Trust to Susan Dhaenens et al, Sec. 12 38.413 acres, 80 acres, 68 acres, 37 acres, 23.509 acres.
Marvin Boehm (dec.), trustee, to Susan Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, Sec. 12, 80 acres, 68 acres, 37 acres.
Nancy Chapman to Trevor Lechleidner, Sec. 20, 2.625 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
North West Ohio Development Company, LLC, to Dale and Susan Crist, Stonegate Condos III, unit 162.
David and Sharmaine Kondas to Stacy Kondas, Rita's Northwest Add., part lot 18, lot 19.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Dale and Susan Crist to Donna Pedroza, Valleycreek Sub. Phase I, lot 32.
Noble Township —
Elise Kretz to Timothy Kretz, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase I, lot 32.
Defiance City NELSD —
Hayco and Associates, Inc., to Gary Brown and Kay Beerbower-Brown, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lots 36-37.
Tiffin Township —
Sandra Carpenter et al to Ann Pohlmann, Sec. 4, 15.02 acres.
Washington Township —
James and Irene Winnie, trustees, to Paul and Pamela Winnie, Sec. 17, 1.59 acres.
