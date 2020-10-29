Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Adam Waisner, 34, Defiance, software development manager, and Cassandra Smith-Lee, 36, Defiance, auditor.
Jonthan Snyder, 33, Sherwood, construction, and Mackinzie Wilson, 22, Sherwood, retail.
Brian Bowers, 34, Defiance, quality auditor, and Angela Santo, 34, Defiance, teacher.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Bruce Canada, 2127 Baltimore Road, and Jenna Canada, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Joe Jackson, Mauldin, S.C., vs. National Insurance Company, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, 1933 E. Second St.; Eric Lorenz, 14825 County Road 171; and John Does 1-5, whose names are unknown to the plaintiff; and John Doe Corp. 1, name and address unknown. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Edward Dalton, 09020 Christy Road. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Douglas Blade, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Douglas Bidlack, 1468 S. Jackson Ave. Money judgment.
Dawn Brandt, 14597 Power Dam Road, vs. Eric Brandt, 22080 Switzer Road. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mikayla Shock, 1971 Fielding Court. Money judgment.
Jennifer Hinkle, 19620 Switzer Road, and Donald Hinkle Jr., Fort Wayne. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Mary Fenter, 13536 Fullmer Road, vs. Steve Fenter, Melrose. Divorce granted.
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Portage, Mich., vs. Edward Davis, Napoleon; unknown spouse, if any, of Edward Davis, Napoleon; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
Latisha Akerman, Hicksville, and Jacob Akerman, Fort Wayne. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Rebecca Lambert, co-successor trustees et al to Harold Hammons, Sec. 28, 14.5 acres.
Nicole Holt et al to Ted and Carol Pohlmann, co-trustees, Sec. 30, 36 acres, 49 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Robert and Diane Richman to Susann Kipp, Holgate's Second Add., part lot 9.
Scott and Teresa Heller to Estle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 23, part lot 23.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Rebecca Lambert, co-successor trustees et al, to Rebecca and Kennith Lambert, Holgate's First Add., part lots 4-5.
Defiance Ward 3 —
JDD Properties, LLC, to KLIR, LLC, Clipper Add., lot 284.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Air Ventur of Fort Wayne Inc., to James Kamren, LLC, Enterprise Add., Block 1, lot 61.
Jeramie Flores et alto Andrew and Jeramie Flores, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 18.
Farmer Township —
Spencer and Taylor Hastedt to Aaron Schwarzbek and Leah Anderson, Sec. 1, 0.592 acre, 1 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Christine Keith, executrix of the estate of Janet Louise Martenies to Dale Collins III et al, Hattery Add., lots 10-11.
Tabitha Cue to John and Margie Miller, Auditor's Plat, lot 321.
Hicksville Township —
Kyle and Kelly Wonderly to Maan Al-Sudani et al, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Thomas Stout to Brent and Christine Davis, Sec. 8, 3.14 acres.
Estate of Lowell Pfau to Dixie Pfau, Sec.13, 20 acres, 10 acres, 10 acres, 10 acres.
Alan and Brenda Cowle to Gary and Mary Leaders, Sec.25, 38.7 acres.
Leslee Bird to Kyle Howard, Sec. 28, 1.5 acres.
Raymond Lambert Jr. to Raymond Jr. and Sarah Lambert, Sec. 30, 1.1 acres.
Mark Township —
Estate of John Long to Cynthia Long, Sec. 21, 10 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brian and Sara Hammon to Brian Mavis, Sec. 12, 18.883 acres, 1.176 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Michelle McDonald et al to Michelle McDonald, Wooded Acres Estates Plat 2, lot 21.
Noble Township —
Timothy and Mary Hoffman to Salt Life, LLC, et al, Sec. 10, 0.726 acre.
Ashley Acevedo et al to Michael Mobus et al, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 265.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Michelle Holinko to Jack Poling, Zimmerman's Fourth Add., lot 14.
North Richland Township —
Jacqueline Johnston to Daniel Sobota, Sec. 9, 0.558 acre.
Estate of Lavina Boesling to Frieda Boesling et al, Sec. 12, 77 acres.
Rebecca Lambert, co-successor trustees et al to Margaret Hofmann, Sec.22, 10.4 acres.
Rebecca Lambert, co-successor trustees et al to Harold Hammons, Sec. 22, 10.4 acres.
South Richland Township —
Scott and Karen Seigman to Cross the Ridge, LLC, Sec.33, 1.507 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Toby and Stephanie Nagel to Tiffin River Farms, LLC, Sec. 36, 16.407 acres (split).
Washington Township —
Estate of Donald Rath to Kathleen Rath, Sec. 1, 0.249 acre.
Larry Jesse to Larry and Alice Jesse, Sec. 13, 31.142 acres.
Ney Village —
Alan Bowers (dec.) to Jackie Bowers, Pollock's Add., lot 5, part lot 6, part lot 6.
