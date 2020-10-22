Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Wesley Detter, 24, Defiance, educator, and Evelyn Gustwiller, 23, Holgate, graphic designer.
Timothy Cousino Jr., 32, Defiance, mechanic, and Amanda Thanasiu, 32, Defiance, unemployed.
Jeffrey Appel, 28, Hicksville, factory worker, and Brooke Jackson, 30, Hicksville, daycare teacher.
Dale Bak, 47, Sherwood, foreman, and Lynette Siegel, 51, Sherwood, self-employed.
Ian Yaichner, 36, Defiance, business owner, and Andrea Davis, 38, Defiance, nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Joaquin Martinez Jr., 100 W. Pinewood Ave., vs. Jennifer Martinez, 100 W. Pinewood Ave. Divorce.
Sadie Turpening, 405 Northfield Ave., vs. Elliot Simmons, 117 Jefferson Ave. Divorce.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Austin Owens, Sherwood; Raya Owens, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Justin Snyder, 1016 Grove St., vs. Ce'anna Taylor, Fort Wayne. Divorce.
Michael Smart, 615 Seneca St., vs. Joshua Grimes, 208 Seneca St.; and Viking Insurance, Stevens Point, Wis. Money judgment.
Phillip Kiessling, 216 Corwin St., vs. Samantha Kiessling, Hicksville. Divorce.
Heidi Hitchcock, Hicksville, vs. Nicholas Hitchcock, Edgerton. Divorce.
Vanessa Fickel, 28814 Blanchard Road, vs. Brenda Fisher, 1233 Schultz St. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Journal entries
Tammy and Brent Conley, 13077 Dohoney Road, vs. Elizabeth Temple, Oakwood; Heather King, Oakwood; American Select Insurance Company, Westfield Center; and United Healthcare, Farmingville, N.Y. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Alexandra Santana, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Irvin Santana, 2234 Royal Palm Drive. Divorce granted.
Westlake Services LLC, dba Westlake Financial Services, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Mack Johnson, Paulding; and Kristie Kremer, Paulding. Judgment for plaintiffs.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Glenda Sanchez, c/o Jeffrey Horvath, guardian, 306 Clinton St.; and unknown spouse, if any, of Glenda Sanchez, Edgerton. Judgment of foreclosure.
Valerie Fogle, 504 Corwin St., vs. Benjamin Fogle, 253 Riverdale Drive. Divorce granted.
Elizabeth Schroeder, Stratton Avenue and Justin Schroeder, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Drew Waltmire, 22543 Second St., and Cassandra Waltmire, Evansport. Marriage dissolved.
Jamie Justice, Sherwood, and Mose Justice, Sherwood. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Greta Shock to Nikola Ryan et al, South Defiance Add., lot 105.
Ellie Tobias to Ellie and David Adkins, South Defiance Add., lot 63.
Kent McDowell Properties, LLC, vs. John Malone et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 109.
Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Ethan Schlachter, Baringer's Second Add., lot 47.
Alvin Shook to Pamela Shook, W.S. Kircher Add., lot 3.
Defiance Ward 2 —
The Defiance Stamping Co. to Tri-Mac Enterprises, LLC, Phelps and Others Add., lots 18-19, 29; part lots 20, 28.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Edward and Alice Gebhart to Scott Sanders, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 19.
Sherwood Village —
Sherwood Self-Storage, Ltd., to Sandy Foot Properties, LLC, Auditor's Plat, (2.74 acres), part lot 83.
Farmer Township —
Randy and Susan Metz to Joshua Sharpe, Sec. 7, 3 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Larry Haver (dec.) to Audrey Haver, Woods Second Add., lots 9, 11; Shoe Factory Add., lot 109 and part of vacated alley, lot 110 and part of vacated alley; Auditor's Plat, lot 7.
Bradley and Deborah Guilford to Amanda Ross, S&J Bares Add., lot 4, part lot A.
Hicksville Township —
Larry Haver (dec.) to Audrey Haver, Sec. 20, 0.979 acre.
Highland Township —
T&T Nam, LLC, to Michael Hohenberger, Sec. 5, part of northwest 1/4.
Daniel III and Rachel Kaufman to David and Heather McMonigal, Sec. 22, 2.742 acres.
Mark Township —
Curtis Potter to Bob Head, Sec. 30, 5.196 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Jacquelyn Bair et al to Michael and Angela Eckstein, Sec. 34, 1 acre (split), 5.574 acres (split), 0.485 acre (split).
Jacquelyn Bair et al to Guilford, Ltd., Sec. 34, 1.776 acres (split).
Jacquelyn Bair et al to Grube Capital Investments II, LLC, Sec. 34, 37.3 acres (split).
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Kuhlman Development Company Limited to BSJF Properties Ltd., Rivers Edge Condos, Unit 1195, Building D, unit 383, Building D.
Homestead Acres Inc., to Michael and Tonia Sabo, Valleycreek Sub. Phase III, lot 53.
Noble Township —
William Stevens to Justin Snyder, Sec. 15, 0.45 acre.
Jivan and Chandrika Patel to John and Lorrie March, Noble Estates Sub. Phase 3, lot 40.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Gretchen Davis (dec.) to John Davis et al, Kettenring Hills Condos, Unit 760, Building E.
North Richland Township —
Debra Hancock et al, co-successor trustees, to Peter and Bonnie Karzynow, East End Add., lot 1.
South Richland Township-Ayersville LSD —
Genevieve Wachtman (dec.) to Lauren Wachtman Jr., Sec. 28, 31.434 acres.
Gretchen Davis (dec.) to Thelma Siniard et al, Sec. 33, 52.649 acres, 40.7 acres.
Emily Curtis to Brenna and Colton Relyea, Sec. 34, 0.885 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Catherine Fedderke, trustee, to Catherine Fedderke et al, Sec. 15, 2.75 acres.
Washington Township —
Roberta Mora, trustee, et al to Neil and Judith Nusbaum, Sec. 22, 73.444 acres.
Ney Village —
Dwain Startzman Jr. to Joseph Jr. and Sandra Peek, Reynold's First Add., lot 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.