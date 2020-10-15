Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Brandon Bronson, 41, Defiance, laborer, and Dorothy Booher, 38, Defiance, homemaker.
Chas Hug, 28, Ney, PTA, and Ashleigh Martinez, 25, Ney, nurse.
Steven Acevedo, 29, Defiance, safety specialist, and Haleigh Gardine, 27, Defiance, dental assistant.
Douglas Dodson, 33, Defiance, HVACH tech., and Taylor Davis, 30, Defiance, stay-at-home mom.
Christopher Ripke, 45, Fort Wayne, engineer, and Jodi Hybart, 49, Fort Wayne, human resources.
Caleb Ptak, 26, Sherwood, welder, and Kayla Sawyer, 26, Sherwood, groomer.
Derek Murphy, 24, Ney, electrician, and Makayla Nafziger, 21, Ney, accountant.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
United Ohio Insurance Co., Bucyrus, vs. Lora Derrow, 10695 Market St. Money judgment.
Wilmington Trust, NA, West Valley, Utah, vs. Jamison and Amanda Clark, 28809 Standley Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Cassandra Whatman, 28970 Ohio 281, vs. Rick Whatman, Coldwater, Mich. Divorce.
Jessica Vold, 700 Kiser Road, vs. Nathan Jewell, Stryker. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Journal entries
Defiance County treasurer vs. Peggy Cereghin, 1512 Mayo Drive; unknown spouse of Peggy Cereghin, 1512 Mayo Drive; Delvin Chupa, 1512 Mayo Drive; unknown spouse of Delvin Chupa, 1512 Mayo Drive; Department of the Treasury, Washington, D.C.; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; United States Attorney's Office, Toledo; Hubbard Law Firm LLC, 650 W. First St.; SAC Finance Inc., Dayton; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jamie Kinder, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Ohio Park Village, LLC, Provo, Utah; and America's Specialty Finance Company, LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz. Judgment for plaintiff.
Pamela Shook, 1126 Riverside Ave., and Alvin Shook, Midway, Ga. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Lori Hurst, Crossen and Others Add., lots 1-2.
Shy Morris to Grover Cook, Baringer's Third Add., lot 48.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Cynthia Stark to Christopher and Nancy Miles, Romke's Block Add., part lot 9, part lot 9.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Cynthia Long to Jacke Porter et al, Ottawa Terrace Add., lot 36.
Gary and Margaret Yockey to Irene Ford, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Add., lot 70.
Defiance Township —
Reynaldo Leal Jr. to Christina Meiring, Sec. 9, 5 acres.
Haselman Roebke, LLC, to James and Judith Hoover, Sec. 12, 2.098 acres split.
Haselman Roebke, LLC, to SLM Partnership I, LP, Sec. 12, 69.372 acres (split), 10.059 acres (split).
Haselman Roebke, LLC, to Diana Bakle et al, Sec. 12, 0.364 acre (split).
Sherwood Village —
2 KS Flip N Properties, LLC, to Rodney Gerardot, Auditor's Plat, part lot 8.
Farmer Township —
Lee Conkey to Lee and Rose Conkey, Sec. 15, 48 acres; Sec. 23, 78 acres; Greenwood Allotment (Sec. 11), lot 7.
Hicksville Village —
Tom and Donna Haase to Misty Rosebrock, Auditor's Plat, part lot 173.
Lana Taylor et al to Christopher and Michelle Balser, Auditor's Plat, part lot 353.
Hicksville Township —
James and Cynthia Porter to William Ratliff Jr. et al, Sec. 4, 4 acres, 1.292 acres.
Marilyn Overmyer (dec.) to Jerald Overmyer, Sec. 27, 70 acres.
Highland Township —
Haselman Roebke, LLC, to SLM Partnership I, LP, Sec. 7, 5.247 (split).
Ann Bachellor to SLM Partnership I, LP, Sec. 7, 0.986 acre, 1.327 acres.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Eric Phipps, Partee's Highland Allotment, lot 2.
Mark Township —
Federal National Mortgage Corp. to Eric Phipps, Partee's Highland Allotment, lot 2.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
Maumee River Crossing, LLC, to Stephen and Tami Rhodes, trustees, Maumee River Crossing (1.143 acres), lots 10, 10A.
Noble Township —
Joseph and Haley Murcko to Haley Murcko, Carolyn's Airport Allotment, lot 18.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
John Disheaux to Devin Heitzman, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 6.
Wayne and Laura Martin to Jason Freiberg, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 30.
North Richland Township —
Paul Dunbar, trustee, to Debra Hancock et al, co-successor trustees, East End Add., lot 1; Sec. 10, 1.584 acres.
Debra Hancock et al, co-successor trustees, to Michael and Emily Meyer, Sec. 10, 1.584 acres.
Washington Township —
Betty Mowat to William and Allison Greutman, Sec. 33, 2 acres
John McCoy (dec.) to Nellie McCoy, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, lots 9, 36-37, part lot 35.
