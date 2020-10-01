Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Adam Newton, 32, Defiance, relief operator, and Courtney Meyer, 26, Defiance, cosmetologist.
Austin Mora, 28, Defiance, cook, and Cori Bechtol, 25, Napoleon, bartender.
Nicholas Beau, 39, Defiance, skilled trade, and Christina Parrish, 43, Defiance, LPN.
Rian Green, 24, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., U.S. Navy, and Maquel Baraket, 25, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., student.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Amber Blake, 22541 Second St., vs. Dustin Blake, 26825 Behrens Road. Divorce.
Goodville Mutual Casaulty Company, New Holland, Pa., vs. Ernesto Gutierrez, Findlay; and Leonardo Bernal, McComb.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Christine Robbins, 28907 Steinmaier Road. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Andrew Mekus, trustee, et al to Daniel and Michelle Casarez, Sec. 33, 5.909 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jeffrey and Pam Buhrer to Seth Buhrer, Charles Miller Add. Block 1, lot 1.
Donny and Wonok Hwang to Jasmin Moats, W.C. Holgate's Second Add. Block 2, part lots 13-14.
Ricarda Slattery Starrett and Michael Starrett to Ricki Slattery Starrett and Michael Starrett, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 133, part lot 133.
Sharon Houck (dec.) to William Houck, Baringer's Second Add., lot 35.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Robert Chapman to Ann Zeller, W.C. Holgate's First Add., Block 4, part lot 4.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kathy Badillo to Michael and Michelle Osborne, Northfield Add., lot 64.
Michelle Castillo to Charles Miler Jr., Auditor's Plat of lots north of Maumee River, part lot 18.
Invesmax, Ltd., to Scott McDonald, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 6.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Marian Roehrig (dec.) to Wade Roehrig, et al, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 44, part lot 45.
Defiance Township —
Wayne Keller (dec.) to Mark Keller, Sec. 8, 24.469 acres, 0.67 acre, 0.29 acre, 6 acres.
Delaware Township —
Kathy Kuhn to Todd and Tara Shininger, Noneman Delaware Acres, lot 5.
Hicksville Village —
Kevin and Brianna Pool to Wesley Schooley, Auditor's Plat, part lot 98, part lot 98.
Ronald Wheeler to Michael Villena, Auditor's Plat, part lot 99.
Lenny and Jennifer Gamble to Terry Silcott, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 54.
Lenny and Jennifer Gamble to Boyer Gonwick, Edgerton's First Add., lot 53, part lot 54.
Highland Township —
John Andrews to John and Brandi Andrews, Sec. 4, 1 acre.
Brent and Christine Davis to David and Sarah Stecher, Sec. 7, 2.393 acres.
Mark Township —
Maria Karacson, trustee, to Brett and Nichole Mickelson, Sec. 5, 1.5 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton ELSD —
Donna Blair to Travis Beck, Sec. 4 and Sec. 5, 4.26 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Simon and Lillian Helmuth to Jennifer and Lenny Gamble, Sec. 35, 20.254 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Sharon Schlater to Patrick Lanna, Whitmore's Add., lot 7.
Noble Township —
John and Kay Cattell to Lynn Hart et al, River Chase Condos, Phase 1, unit 24.
North Richland Township —
Keith Oyer (dec.) to Peggy Oyer, Sec. 15, 2.071 acres, 1.755 acres.
