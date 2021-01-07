Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Thomas Bashor, 66, Defiance, retired, and Sheryl Lawson, 59, Defiance, retired.
Scott Lantow, 57, Bryan, retired, and Tamara Vanalstine, 55, Defiance, administration.
Angel Almanza, 24, Ney, security guard, and Emmy Arend, 23, Ney, hairdresser.
Keith Roehrig, 58, Sherwood, laborer, and Linda Wachtman, 67, Sherwood, factory.
Caleb Morrison, 20, Defiance, semi driver, and Harley Kunkel, 19, Bryan, STNA.
Common Peas
On the dockets
UHG I, LLC, assignee of Upgrade Inc., Buffalo, W.Va., vs. Jesse Reid, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gerald Whitney, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mary Holifield, 10413 Ashpacher Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Brittany Larry, Hicksville, vs. Allen Schooley Jr., Hicksville; and Allen Schooley III, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ashley Laney, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Norbert and Marie Rohrs to Steven Rohrs et al, Sec. 1, 80.21 acres, 30 acres, 30.95 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Rosalee Miller (dec.) to Rickie Miller et al, Lincoln Park Add., lot 14.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., to CSX Transportation Inc., Phelps and Others Add., lots 61-62, part lots 78-79, lot 80.
Mark and Brenda Janowiecki to Aloysius, LLC, Warren et al Add., vacated Anza Street.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Richard Frank (dec.) to Michael Frank et al, Northfield Add., lot 51.
Terri and Joseph Schmenk to Joshua and Hilary Kunesh, lots north of Maumee River, part lot 17.
Joshua and Hilary Kunesh to Rolene Properties, lotsnorth of Maumee River, part lot 17.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Joseph Guajardo to Okie Davis, Chalet Place Add., lot 22.
Defiance Township —
Thomas and Becky Webb to William and Christine Webb, Sec. 18, 1.341 acres (transfer after split).
Delaware Township —
Thomas and Kiara Hall to Patricia Winkler et al, Delaware Bend, part lot 104, lots 105-106; Delaware Bend, Hill et al Add., lots 107-111, 114-115.
Annette Hasch to John Hasch Jr., Sec. 28, 17.537 acres (split, combining), 1.463 acres (split, combining), 1 acre (combining).
John Hasch Jr. to Annette Hasch, Sec. 28, 184.938 acres (remainder).
Sherwood Village —
James and Carol Schroeder to Darwin and Nancy Schroeder, Auditor's Plat, part lot 63.
Homer Greear (dec.) to Marilyn Greer, Auditor's Plat (6.88 acres), part lot 87.
Hicksville Village —
Roberto and Aurora Garza to Nathan and Nickohl Garza, Auditor's Plat, part lot 43.
Hicksville Towship —
Joel and Nancy Graber, trustees, to Elmer Graber, Sec. 9, 76.84 acres (split).
Elmer Graber, successor trustee, to Zeedyk Farms, LLC, Sec. 9, 76.84 acres (transfer after split).
Dale Osmun et al to Ronald Wheeler, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
Debra Yoder (dec.) to Gerald Yoder, Sec. 30, 1.76 acres.
Highland Township —
Lowell Hoellrich, trustee, to Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, Sec. 2, 42.459 acres.
Ronald Hoellrich, successor trustee, to MNRA, LLC, Sec. 2, 42.459 acres.
William and Nancy Gerger to Olivia and Daniel Robert-Bernard Farris, Sec. 7, 5 acres.
Paul Troeger et al to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Richard Frank (dec.) to Michael Frank et al, Sec. 13, 25 acres.
Dixie Pfau to Lee Randall et al, Sec 13, 20 acres, 10 acres, 10 acres.
Gary and Mary Leaders to David Leaders et al, Sec. 21, 10 acres, 10 acres.
Laura Busch to Brian Busch, Sec. 22, 0.708 acre.
Mark Township —
Ruth Barber to Wade and Melissa Harris, Sec. 13, 4.833 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Estate of Michael P. Scott to Doris Scott, University Heights, lot 6.
Defiance City NELSD —
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union to Board of Commissioners of Defiance County Ohio, Kettenring Hills Sub., lots 87-89.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Lowell and Mary Hoellrich, co-trustees, to Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, Sec. 36, 37.115 acres, 78.002 acres.
Lowell Hoellrich, trustee to Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, Sec. 36, 37.644 acres.
Ronald Hoellrich, successor trustee, to Douglas and Peggy Damanan, Sec. 36, 37.644 acres, 79.961 acres (transfer after split).
Ronald Hoellrich, successor trustee, to Ronald and Jeri Hoellrich, Sec. 36, 1.041 acres (split).
Tiffin Township —
Marvin and Roberta Yoder, trustees, to Douglas and Laura Severt, Sec. 23, 4 acres.
Washington Township —
James McCague (dec.) to Mildred McCague, Sec. 8, 0.68 acre, 0.54 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.