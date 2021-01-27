Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Simon Reyes, 33, Defiance, warehouse, and Hopie Flores, 31, Defiance, unemployed.
Dallas Franks, 26, Defiance, supervisor UPS, and Alicia Kalik, 27, Defiance, sales professional.
Edward Jasso, 47, Defiance, quality tech., and Ecco Qaimari, 45, Defiance, payroll clerk.
Gavin Martinico, 21, Defiance, retail, and Lacey Ankney, 19, Defiance, fast food.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Regina Vancleve, 26185 Elizabeth St. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. William Westrick, 26012 Nostalgic Road. Money judgment.
Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Daniel Stottlemyer, 30316 New Bavaria Road. Money judgment.
Rachel Cordle, Hicksville, vs. Richard Cordle, Sherwood. Divorce.
Mary Coles, 1124 Powell View Drive, and Ronald Coles, 715 Village Lane. Dissolution of marriage.
Loraine Vetter, Hicksville; Dale Hamman, Edon; Paul Hamman, Bryan; and Larry Hamman, Margate, Fla., vs. Dean Hamman, Edgerton; Clarise Eitner, Black Canyon, Ariz.; and Defiance County treasurer. Complaint for partition.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. William Westrick, 22342 River Chase Lane. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Marilyn Behrman to Daniel Behrman et al, trustees, Sec. 14, 0.63 acre; Sec. 15, 0.37 acre.
Joan Rogers (dec.) to Robert Rogers et al, Sec. 30, 3.938 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Sue Compo, trustee, to Zachary Cesternino, Original Plat, part lots 1-2.
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Front Door Investments, LLC, Bouton et al, Block 3, lot 5.
Estate of Frances H. Vandemark to Joost & Joost Ltd., South Defiance Add., part lot 79.
Keith and Alyssa Brannon to Kendra Lichtle, Hoffman's First Add., lot 71.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Front Door Investments, LLC, Taylor Block Add., part lot 1.
R&J Burk Enterprises, LLC, to Dennis Postema, Westwood Add., part lot 49, lot 50.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Front Door Investments, LLC, Williamstown Add., part lot 43.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Mary Relue to Tracy Sokoloski et al, Lakota Hill Sub. Phase VII, lots 101-102.
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Front Door Investments, LLC, Biede Place, lot 94; Enterprise Add. Block 1, part lot 23.
Joost & Joost Ltd., to Kames Kamren, LLC, East Defiance Add., part lot 2.
Glen A. Miller (dec.) to Ann Miller, Oak Park Add., lots 37-39.
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Front Door Investments, LLC, Auditor's Plat of Ottawa Terrace, lots 61-62.
John R. Brown (dec.) to Helen Brown, Powell View Heights Add., lot 137.
Defiance Township —
Gerald L. Murphy (dec.) to Bonnie Murpy, Sec. 15, 4 acres.
James Spears to Kasie Hall, Sec. 16, 5.032 acres.
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Front Door Investments, LLC, Webb Riverview Add., lot 4.
Daniel and Homier to Daniel and Deborah Homier, co-trustees, Eagle Creek Add., lot 6.
Delaware Township —
Lawrence Batt to Lawrence and Annette Batt, Sec. 1, 2.066 acres, 2.935 acres.
Tony Plotts to Derek Beardsley, Sec. 21, 3.21 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Brandi Bowers to Travis Herman, Auditor's Plat, part lot 15.
Glen and Cathy DeRossett to Michelle Nunez, Auditor's Plat, part lot 46.
George W. Alley (dec.) to Bertha Alley, Mackinaw Add., lots 55-56.
Hicksville Village —
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Hattery's Add., lot 36.
Karen Banks (dec.) to Christopher Banks, Shoe Factor Add., lots 112-114.
Bruce and Debra Guilford to Kelsey Sinclair, Old Mill Road Sub., lot D, lot D.
Hicksville Township —
Arthur Yockum (dec.) to Theresa Yockum, Sec. 8, 0.17 acre; Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Ralph Merritt to Elizabeth Nofziger, Sec. 16, 0.936 acre.
Highland Township —
Francis Weber (dec.) to Janice Elliott et al, Sec.4, 0.634 acre, 4.22 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Estate of Ronald G. Reinhart to Brenda Reinhart, Sec. 27, 20 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
James Wilson (dec.) to Megan Wilson, Sec. 14, 0.906 acre.
Michael and Penny Mulford to Elizabeth and Stephen Davis, Maumee River Crossing, lots 3, 3A.
Noble Township —
Linda Wolf (dec.) to John Wolf, River Chase Condos, Phase 1, unit 21.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Deloris Hofacker to Jancie Pittenger et al, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 19.
Tiffin Township —
Janice Smith (dec.) to Eugene Smith, Sec. 30, 64.956 acres.
