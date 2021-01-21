Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Seth Peters, 29, Bowling Green, maintenance, and Ashley Schulz, 29, Defiance, scheduling coordinator.
Craig Starry, 53, Sherwood, supervisor, and Shontael Elward, 43, Columbus, data scientist.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Scott and Mary Degood, Leesburg, Ind., vs. Kevin Starkey, 04427 Carpenter Road; and Stephanie Nagel, 04427 Carpenter Road. Money judgment.
Crystal Wise, c/o Child Support Services of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyo., vs. Benjamin Zeitz, 323 Aspen Terrace. Foreign support.
Loretta Grudowski, 06909 Ohio 66, vs. Eric Grudowski, 316 E. Rosewood Ave. Divorce.
Melissa Spencer, 20510 Russell Road, vs. Adam Spencer, 06452 Ohio 15. Divorce.
Journal entries
Bruce Canada, 2127 Baltimore Road, and Jenna Canada, Oakwood. Marriage dissolved.
KTM, LLC, 22583 Bowman Road, vs. Gary Klemz, Monroe, Mich. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Craig Drewes and Julie Shook to Craig Drewes and Julie Shook, Sec. 1, 5.001 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Mary L. Marihugh to Peter Marihugh, lots between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 71.
Defiance Ward 2 —
David and Maya Jebb to Peter and Esther Flores, Holgate's First Add., Sub. of lot B, lot 1.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Christine and Brent Stegaman to Rick and Pamela Sanford, Enterprise Add. Block 1, part lot 23.
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, to Christian Villagomez, Zachrich Add., lot 6.
Estate of Joyce V. Keeterle to Wanda Taylor, Powell View Heights Add., lot 25.
Delaware Township —
Paul Steel to Corey Cole, Sec. 33, 3.122 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Tyler Heitzmann to Clay Labrier, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot 10.
Hicksville Village —
Darrell Kimpel to Kimpel Rental Properties, LLC, Bunnell's First Add., part lot 10.
Nicole and Michael Seabeck to Dustin and Tamanda Keesbury, Partnership Add., part lots 44-45, lots 17-18.
Dustin and Tamanda Keesbury to Jaclyn and Jeffrey Byanski, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lot 22.
Brent and Pamela Roth to Daniel and Lynelle Delagrange, Auditor's Plat (1.066 acres), part lot 36, part lot 36.
Estate of Kirk A. McClish to Kim McClish, Edgerton's Third Add., part lot 41, lot 42.
Hicksville Township —
Daniel and Lynelle Delagrange to Karl and Allison Delagrange, Sec. 2, 4 acres.
Highland Township —
James Partee et al to Kendra Limber, Sec. 20, 16.222 acres.
Mark Township —
Paul Brinck et al to Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Sec. 19, 40 acres; Sec. 30, 40 acres.
Lynn Shaffer to Charles Shidler, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Michael Stork et al to Michael and Cathy Stork, Wooded Acres Phase 1, lot 10.
Sharon Frederick (dec.) to Lynn Frederick, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 137.
Noble Township —
Paul Warnimont (dec.) to Linda Ulrich et al, Sec. 9, 0.97 acre.
Janice Sharp (dec.) to Robert Sharp, Sec. 11, 11.983 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Luther Hofacker (dec.) to Deloris Hofacker, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 19.
TIAA FSB to Susan Soukup, Sec. 31, 1.314 acres, 0.587 acre.
Todd Fry to Jennifer Fry, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lots 43-44.
Betty Hohenberger (dec.) to Terrance Hohenberger et al, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 47.
South Richland Township —
Roger Florence (dec.) to Frances Florence, Partee's First Add. Extension, lots 7-8; Sec. 28, 0.617 acre.
Frances Florence to Roger Florence II et al, Partee's First Add. Extension, lots 7-8; Sec. 28, 0.617 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD-Annex —
SimonCRE JC Sparky IV, LLC, to Agree Stores, LLC, Degler Add., part lot 71, lot 6.
Tiffin Township —
Ronald Shock (dec.) to Velma Shock et al, Sec. 36, 112.674 acres.
Washington Township —
Judith Relyea (dec.) to Melvin Relyea, Hartzog Allotment, lots 29-33.
