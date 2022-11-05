Dana Densmore III, 23, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, and was given a 42-month prison term. The third-degree charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Corey Rodriguez, 46, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of robbery, a third-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 52 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to pay $176.24 restitution to the victim. On Aug. 25, Rodriguez committed a theft offense from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, and while fleeing the business, used or threatened the immediate use of force against an employee.
Marvin Wright Jr., 66, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $1,350 and given a lifetime operator’s license suspension. Wright operated a motor vehicle on Feb. 18 on Ohio 66 while he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, having had a prior felony OVI conviction.
Marvin Bazemore, 59, 06909 Ohio 66, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Kristina Hoffman, 44, 1516 Mustang Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she have no contact with the victim and produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Rachel McMillan, 34, Grover Hill, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and attempted tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete an inpatient treatment program as directed by her supervising officer.
Jameon Muntz, 43, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Amber Nycum, 25, Ohio City, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she provide a drug-degree specimen at sentencing.
Thomas Wieland, 33, 731 Village Lane, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was fined $1,000 and placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Manessa Gamble, 30, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued with the requirement that she attend a residential treatment facility. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Raynaldo Garcia, 48, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Justin Kramer, 21, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.
Brittany Phillips, 29, Bryan, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Mark Riebesehl, 35, 900 Warren St., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Joshua Vogelsong, 33, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Christina Young, 41, Toledo, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Gavin Becher, 31, 620 Henry St., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Bender, 23, Hicksville,pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Lusk, 48, 1540 Mustang Drive, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
