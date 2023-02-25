Cameron Briggs, 23, White Lake, Mich., pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,375 and given a one-year operator’s license suspension while a handgun seized in the case was ordered forfeited.
Jayson Floyd, 40, Springfield, Mo., appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony.
Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Samuel Perez, 50, 810 1/2 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to riot and assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on probation for two years.
Brittany Phillips, 29, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the CTF program.
Federico Rocha Jr., 52, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Christina Young, 42, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with a prison term of eight to 11 years reserved reserved if she violates probation terms.
Marion Calhoun, 46, 901 Warren St., pleaded no contest to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. He was found guilty of the charges. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 11. The trespass charged was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony.
Auston Coressel, 23, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 11.
Joaquin Martinez Jr., 39, 120 W. Pinewood Ave., pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 27.
Cari Schappert, 36, 1721 Sunshine Lane, pleaded no contest to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 10.
Victor Watson, 31, Sylvania, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 10. A charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Kara Burns, 33, Delta, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Courtney Smith, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
