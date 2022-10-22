Isaiah Garrett, 24, 12417 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded guilty to attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $1,818.92 restitution to the City of Defiance.
Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she pay $95 restitution to Marshalls Department Store and have no contact there. She also was fined $500 while $840 seized in the investigation was forfeited to be used for restitution and the fine. Guynes and a co-defendant stole merchandise from Defiance's Marshalls store on Dec. 18, 2021.
Heather Hersey, 42, 400 Greenler Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to control, each a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years.
Ricardo Watson, 35, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Dustin Altman, 34, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Christopher Crapsey, 55, Toledo, pleaded no contest to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.
Billy Evans, 38, 1200 Ayersville Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.
Dennis Mullins, 47, Cecil, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.
Kenneth Baskin, 18, 414 Juliet St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Siler, 25, 1219 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rachel Simac, 24, Noblesville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging her with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.