Nicole Speiser, 37, 124 East St., pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to the balance of terms reimposed on community control violations for a total of 52 months. He was given credit for 70 days served in jail while her case was pending. She broke custody from a county sheriff's deputy at the county courthouse following a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on July 29. However, she was taken into custody by law enforcement shortly thereafter.
Constantina Bauer, 38, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she make $93.59 restitution to the Defiance County Department of Job and Family Services. On Jan. 13, Bauer and a co-defendant used SNAP benefits of a person they knew was incarcerated. She also used the benefits of the same individual on Feb. 11 knowing that the account holder was incarcerated.
Melody Rohdy, 54, 1030 Ottawa Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 15.
Alejandro Acevedo, 23, 608 Dakota Place, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dylan Brown, 25, Continental, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Augustine Chapa, 34, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ralph Gipple, 56, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tahzjae Hopkins, 20, Muncie, Ind., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Drive, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Megan Landers, 26, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to theft and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tyler Moss, 33, 649 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Trevor Spencer, 21, 19652 Beerbower Road, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a third-degree felony and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ian Taylor, 28, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
