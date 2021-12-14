Defiance Common Pleas
Jennifer Schrecengost, 24, Continental, was sentenced to a prison term of 17 to 28 months on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She previously had been placed on community control on the charges, but the sentence was imposed after she was denied placement in a correctional treatment facility program in Toledo.
Alexis Stewart, 28, Holland, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to pay $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
Skyler Daly, 21, Bryan, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Keirsten Hull, 25, 15515 Ohio 66, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year, ordered to pay $1,760 restitution to the victim and given a suspended six-month sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Korie Wirth, 28, Sherwood, pleaded no contest to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony; grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Herbert Lovell, 57, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded not guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Zachary Vrabel, 43, Lorain, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
