Michael Lash, 20, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a prison sentence of 54 months to 72 months with credit for 89 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make restitution of $5,705 to the victims. He trespassed in a residence on Defiance County’s Behnfeldt Road on Jan. 4 and stole a firearm.


Tags

Load comments