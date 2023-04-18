Michael Lash, 20, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a prison sentence of 54 months to 72 months with credit for 89 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make restitution of $5,705 to the victims. He trespassed in a residence on Defiance County’s Behnfeldt Road on Jan. 4 and stole a firearm.
Jose Pedroza, 24, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling four years and 11 months and classified as a tier III sexual offender. Pedroza furnished marijuana to three female juveniles and engaged in sexual contact with the victims, including one who was less than 13 years of age.
Kurt Peterson, 35, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 47-month prison term with credit for 16 days served in jail while his case was pending. Peterson failed to comply with a law enforcement officer’s traffic stop on Dec. 26, 2020, and led officers on a high-speed pursuit that crossed into Paulding County before he fled on foot. He also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 15.
Joel Giesige, 48, Orient (ODRC), pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 17-month prison to run concurrent to a 42-month term reimposed on previous convictions for failure to appear and nonsupport of dependents (two counts), each a fourth-degree felony. He was given credit for time served in jail while his cases were pending.
Adam Blatteau, 42, Van Wert, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years on condition he provide a drug-free specimen at sentencing.
Dustyn Cantrell, 37, 1015 Schultz St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the victim. He stole property from Stykemain Buick GMC, 25124 Elliott Road, while employed there from Oct. 5, 2020-Aug. 2, 2022.
Angela Porath, 40, Bryan, pleaded no contest to wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. She was placed on community control for two years and given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Christina Vermilyer, 37, Alvordton, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years with a two- to eight-year prison term reserved in case she violates terms of community control.
Elvin Yaxcal, 19, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to interference with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
Jason Fisher, 47, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 16.
Jackson Meter, 23, 14366 Ohio 111, pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 7.
Kassandra Segur, 22, Holgate, pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 5.
Allayah Coats, 21, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Gomez, 27, Indianapolis, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Colin Ratino, 21, Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
