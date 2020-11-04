Defiance Common Pleas
Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 19, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to register, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was given a four- to six-year prison term. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for 253 days served in jail while his case was pending. Gutierrez-Bruce had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 on June 12, having had a prior sex offense conviction, and also failed to register his address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Carl Elston, 18, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for three years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim or victim's family and no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. Elston provided obscene material to a female juvenile on Feb. 22. A charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Kelly Stephens, 39, 435 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 and the defendant's personal-recognizance bond was continued.
