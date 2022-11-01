M C Ja’Won Fitzgerald, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 30-month prison term with 53 days served in jail while his case was pending, and given a five-year operator’s license suspension while the court reserved jurisdiction over restitution. He failed to comply with a traffic stop on Aug. 21 on U.S. 24, then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that entered into Henry County, where Fitzgerald was apprehended by law enforcement.
Jordan Helton, 30, Circleville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. From Sept. 15, 2021 through March 1 he stole property that was valued at more than $7,500 from another person.
Nathan Hornish, 36, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, or go upon the premises of 5 Acre Mill.
Devrion Jones, 21, 1391 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to riot and assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 12-month jail sentence and ordered to forfeit a handgun seized in the investigation.
Craig Garkus, 38, 08699 Ashpacher Road, entered an Alford plea — maintaining his innocence, but given in his “best interests” to a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 15.
Casey Parks, 32, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Pauletta Salinas, 52, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Joshua Burgess, 30, Edon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amber Deeson, 28, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to two counts of permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard Raber, 30, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
