M C Ja’Won Fitzgerald, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 30-month prison term with 53 days served in jail while his case was pending, and given a five-year operator’s license suspension while the court reserved jurisdiction over restitution. He failed to comply with a traffic stop on Aug. 21 on U.S. 24, then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that entered into Henry County, where Fitzgerald was apprehended by law enforcement.


