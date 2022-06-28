Marivelle Garza, 53, 408 E. High St., appeared for sentencing on three counts of identity fraud, each a fourth-degree felony; four counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony; and five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to make $2,000.57 restitution to the victim. Garza stole the debit card of another person, stole and forged three checks, and forged another check.
Halim Allen, 28, Raleigh, N.C, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana; and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 11 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amanda Blankenship, 29, 626 Martin Ave., pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Buchert, 46, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
Timothy Gares, 25, 1207 Emory St., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jordan Helton, 29, Evansport, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony.A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shannon Howell, 27, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Robert Kendall, 49, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Leon Oldham, 40, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, vandalism and possession of criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Quinton Snyder, 27, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 11 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.