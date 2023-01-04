Christopher Crapsey, 55, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution to Defiance Truck Sales and Service.
Lori Edwards, 39, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Manessa Gamble, 31, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the Serenity Haven program.
Mark Riebesehl, 35, 1062 Holgate Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Andrew Bender, 23, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Justin Snyder, 24, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 9. A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Jeffrey Vernace, 48, Avon, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Adam Blatteau, 42, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jordan Snyder, 37, 662 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Elvin Yaxcal, 19, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.